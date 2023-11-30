The Specific Lemons That Make Italian Limoncello So Unique

If you've ever had the chance to go to Italy, or eaten at a traditional Italian restaurant in the United States, you may be familiar with the sweet drink known as limoncello. Limoncello is an Italian liqueur made from soaking lemon peels in alcohol and is most frequently served after meals as a digestive. Limoncello made in Italy uses a special type of lemon that helped make the beverage the staple it is today. The lemon peels from lemons harvested in the south of Italy, around Campania, and the liqueur is most famously made in Sorrento. These oval-shaped lemons were unusually sweet and fragrant, and able to hold their own against the harsh alcohols used to create limoncello.

Sorrento limoncello is labeled as an IGP product. This stands for Indicazione Geografica Protetta and translates to protected geographical indication. What this does is ensure that Sorrento limoncello remains a unique product of Sorrento and that the specific lemons from Campania can only be used in these products. This protects the producers of the liqueur and allows it to be a specialized regional good, similar to Champagne. With this protection comes a strict guideline of how the limoncello is to be produced. Lemons must be harvested by hand, be pesticide-free, and be protected from the elements with a traditional straw mat created around the citrus trees.