12 Essential Ingredients For South African Cooking, According To An Expert

If South Africa isn't on your traveling bucket list, go add it right now. From Africa's Big Five in Kruger National Park, to penguins (yes, penguins) on the coast of Cape Town, this diverse and beautiful country truly has something for everyone. There's striking contemporary art, world-renowned vineyards ... and the food!

Simply put, South Africa has a rich and exciting culinary tradition that will keep your senses buzzing — and your stomach full. You can head to Nando's for peri-peri chicken, feast on abundant local seafood, or join the locals for a sunset braai and a glass of Pinotage (which, they'll tell you, is the best wine in the world).

Of course, if a trip isn't in the cards, you can always bring the cuisine to you. And while we've had the pleasure of enjoying some spectacular meals throughout South Africa, eating does not an expert make. Luckily, we were able to speak with chef Pierre Van Zyl — the senior chef lecturer at the Institute of Culinary Arts in Banhoek, Stellenbosch, South Africa — who walked us through everything you'll need to bring some of South Africa's flavors into your kitchen. Here are 12 essential ingredients for South African cooking according to an expert.