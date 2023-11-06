To Elevate Nutty Flavors In Baked Goods, Turn To Amaranth Flour

Nuts are a classic addition to baked goods, from muffins to carrot cake to breakfast breads. The best way to elevate nutty flavors in baked goods isn't just to add more nuts but to use a type of baking flour with nutty undertones. Amaranth flour is the secret weapon you need to enhance the flavor of added nuts while also imparting a nuttiness to the batter as a whole.

Amaranth is a Mexican crop and is considered both an ancient grain and a superfood, containing a complete profile of amino acids and a wealth of vitamins and minerals. While it may be used as a grain in cooking, Amaranth is actually a seed, which accounts for its nutty flavor and high protein content. While Mexicans use amaranth flour to elaborate unleavened breads like tortillas, its utility as a leavened bake good ingredient is equally successful.

You can add amaranth flour to your next baking project — whether it's bread, cake, or crackers — to create a rich and nutritious foundation and a nutty flavor profile. Amaranth is a gluten-free grain and can make the perfect substitute for wheat, spelt, or barley flour. You can find amaranth flour sold in the gluten-free or baking aisle of grocery stores, or you can order it online from brands like Bob's Redmill.