13 Must-Have Accompaniments For Caviar
If you're like most people, caviar isn't something you eat on a daily basis. It's an ingredient that shows up on special occasions and any time you feel you have something to celebrate. Therefore, when you get your hands on this esteemed fish roe, you should try to serve it appropriately so it can show its full potential. That's why we've put together this list of the all-time best accompaniments for caviar. Some items are something you may have come across before, but the list features some less conventional options that are just as delicious. What they all have in common is they provide a flavor base that allows caviar to shine.
We spoke with caviar expert Chef Edgar Panchernikov of Caviar Russe, who gave us some of his essential pairing tips. "When enjoying caviar on its own, it's essential to choose neutral starches that won't overpower its delicate flavor profile," he explained. So, grab your caviar, get your mother of pearl caviar spoon, and get ready to enjoy some caviar pairings you'll want to go back to time and time again.
Blinis
Perhaps the most essential caviar accompaniment of all time, blinis are an absolute must-have the next time you plan on snacking on caviar. According to Edgar Panchernikov, "These small, fluffy pancakes are a classic pairing for caviar." And there's a reason for that. "Their mild flavor and slightly spongy texture provide the perfect canvas for the caviar's briny pop." If you've ever had a blini on its own, you probably realized that it doesn't have a super strong flavor. This is a good thing, as it allows the caviar to take center stage.
And as Panchernikov asserts, blinis are a great choice not just for their flavor, but also for their texture. They're not too hard or brittle and won't distract from the caviar. Rather, they resemble soft little pillowy clouds for your caviar to sit on. Basically, they function as a utensil to help you get caviar from the spoon to the mouth, and for that, we're eternally grateful.
Potato chips
When you're looking for a quick and easy appetizer that's sure to wow your guests without a lot of effort on your part, you should pull out caviar and potato chips. It may not be the most conventional pairing, but it really works. Sure, potato chips can be quite salty. Some may argue that the salt distracts from the subtle caviar flavors, but this is supposed to be a fun, unfussy partnership, and it's probably not the best time to scribble down tasting notes.
Besides the salt content, potato chips have a pretty neutral flavor, which means caviar is still the star of the show. Plus, the chips provide a lovely crunch that makes every bite more irresistible. For the best possible results, you should look for a potato chip brand that offers a relatively mild flavor. This is not the time to go for the weird dill pickle or ranch-flavored chip varieties. In our opinion, Lay's or Ruffles work better than kettle chips, which can sometimes offer too much crunch. Ultimately, go with your instinct and preference. The best chip and caviar pairing is the one that sounds most delicious to you.
Crème fraîche
Crème fraîche is another ingredient you'll commonly see partnered with caviar. As it's such a classic accompaniment, it's often included in standard caviar service. Edgar Panchernikov explained why it is such a common pairing: "The subtle tanginess of crème fraîche beautifully complements the richness of the caviar, adding a creamy texture that enhances the overall experience." That element of creaminess is important — it creates a beautiful contrast with the soft, unusual texture of the fish eggs. Once you add the tang that Panchernikov mentioned, you have a well-balanced pairing that just works.
In most cases, you're not going to be eating caviar and crème fraîche on their own. Crème fraîche is typically layered onto something else (like a blini or a potato chip), and caviar goes on top. Those three elements together — the neutral carb, the mellow crème fraîche, and the salty, texturally pleasing caviar — create a trifecta of flavor that's always going to hit the spot.
Champagne
There are many wine varieties and styles that are a good match for caviar, and you can always choose a label you know and love. However, some styles simply work better with such unique dishes and have the power to boost the dining experience. One of those is the legendary Champagne that you'll commonly see served with caviar. It makes sense, because they both evoke that feeling of luxury. But it's not all about appearances — flavor-wise, there's a reason why this pairing works so well.
"The crisp acidity and effervescence of Champagne cleanse the palate between bites, allowing the caviar's flavors to shine," explains Edgar Panchernikov. Although other types of sparkling wine can achieve a similar effect, Champagne and wines produced using the traditional Champagne method boast richness and complexity from extended lees contact, which allows them to stand up to caviar's intense flavor better than less complex sparkling wines like the popular Prosecco. Per Panchernikov, "A Blanc de Blancs, with its bright citrus notes, is a particularly good choice." A Blanc de Blancs is a Champagne made entirely from white grapes, and in this case, it mostly refers to chardonnay. If you're not sure how to find a good label, your local wine shop employee should be able to point you in the right direction.
Pasta
Like Edgar Panchernikov states, caviar does best when it's served with a "neutral starch" that doesn't interfere much with its flavor. And there is no better neutral carb than pasta. It comes in countless different shapes and sizes, and it can be used as a base for pretty much anything — caviar included. This is one of the best ways to turn a small amount of caviar into a delicious meal. By eating it with pasta instead of blinis or potato chips, you take that fun, snackable ingredient and make it the cornerstone of your dinner.
When it comes to eating caviar with pasta, though, you have to pay attention to the sauce you're using. You don't want to pair it with a thick, intense, or rich sauce, like marinara or alfredo, because those flavors and textures will completely overpower the caviar. You're better off sticking to simple and subtle seasonings, like lemon and olive oil. But as long as you keep things light, you can feel free to get creative with your caviar pasta recipe.
Miniature potatoes
Whether you're gluten-free or just not a big fan of pasta, but you still enjoy caviar with something more substantial, consider using small-sized potatoes. As potatoes also lean into the neutral side, they are a great starch-laden alternative. Of course, essentially any kind of potato (except maybe sweet potatoes) will work here, but if you want to make a particularly appealing appetizer, miniature potatoes are the way to go. They're small enough to snack on, and they provide a simple base for caviar to stand out.
Edgar Panchernikov thinks this is a great combo. "Small, roasted potatoes offer a simple yet satisfying accompaniment," he explains. "Their earthy flavor provides a subtle contrast to the caviar's saltiness." You can choose to roast the potatoes whole and just add a little bit of caviar on top when they've cooled down enough. Consider making smashed potatoes, which crisp up nicely and add an interesting textural element to the bite. Of course, you can add your crème fraîche here if you're also looking for a creamy element.
Minced onions
Everyone wants something a little different out of their caviar experience. For some, tasting all the nuanced flavors of the caviar is the most important thing. They want to be able to pick up on the subtleties of different types, so their main focus is to explore those flavors as much as possible. For the caviar-centered group, any accompaniments to the caviar should be quite basic and neutral so as not to overwhelm those subtle flavors. However, for some, the experience of eating caviar is less about drilling down on every detail of the flavor, and more about appreciating the moment and eating a delicacy they enjoy. If you fall into the first category, you probably won't want to eat minced onions with your caviar, but if you are not hyper-focused on picking up those subtle flavor notes, then minced onions can really enhance your caviar game.
Minced onions offer a strong, sharp, and fresh flavor that plays well with the rich-tasting fish eggs. It also agrees with classic caviar accompaniments like crème fraîche and blinis. You can choose an onion variety you prefer. White onion is a suitable option, but if you're looking for something a bit milder, opt for scallions, and if this is too much, you might want to use chives instead.
Eggs mimosa
Haven't heard of eggs mimosa before? You're not alone. And no, it's not prosecco and orange juice served with a raw egg. Eggs mimosa are also known as deviled eggs, and they make the perfect base for serving caviar. "This classic French dish features hard-boiled eggs with a creamy yolk filling," says Edgar Panchernikov. "The richness of the egg yolk enhances the buttery notes of the caviar."
Not only does the caviar work with that rich egg yolk, but it also pairs nicely with the egg whites. As egg whites have quite a neutral flavor, they allow the caviar to remain in the spotlight. Plus, we love that this turns caviar into something that feels more substantial and less like a light snack. Feel free to play with this pairing and don't be afraid to mix and match other ingredients here. Minced onions, for example, can work well in this combination, and you can wash it all down with a glass of Champagne.
Miller Lite
We already know how well caviar pairs with Champagne, which is why it's one of our favorite caviar and beverage combos. But you don't have to go all out and spring for the pricey Champagne just because you got your hands on some caviar. If you're looking for something a bit more fun and perhaps a bit less highbrow, you can turn to a different type of sparkling drink. Our suggestion is Miller Lite. Though this is a completely unconventional pairing, Miller Lite is fittingly called the Champagne of beers.
Caviar is often seen as a food that's too fancy, fussy, and over-the-top for regular people to enjoy. By combining it with a drink that offers the exact opposite impression, you will create a high-low combination that's hard not to adore. And since Miller Lite offers that same neutral starch flavor, it just makes sense that this is a combo worth exploring.
Soft, creamy cheese
True cheese lovers know that cheese can be paired with just about any food under the sun. It really just depends on what kind of cheese you're using. Some cheeses, like blue cheese, for instance, probably wouldn't work well with caviar because they pack such a strong flavor and can easily overpower the light, complex flavors of fish roe. However, there are other types of cheese that do work well with caviar, and they tend to be of the soft and creamy variety.
In fact, most soft, creamy cheeses will create a nice backdrop for a dollop of caviar, but you'll still want to try to avoid super funky varieties and any that have been infused with other strong flavors. Brie is a favorite, since it offers a similar texture to crème fraîche but with a slightly different flavor profile. Camembert is also a good option if you can find some at a local cheese shop. And if you want to go with something totally different, you may consider a sharp, aged cheddar for a more intense bite.
Vodka
Caviar is often associated with Russia, which is also known for its vodka, so it makes sense that the two would be a pretty typical pairing. Of course, we're not really talking about cheap vodka here — you're going to want to spring for the good stuff if you want to ensure it actually enhances the flavor of the caviar and doesn't just smother the combination with the quality of straight rubbing alcohol. Providing you're pouring from a decent bottle, this is a super simple combo that's hard not to love. Just make sure you're using chilled vodka. Room-temperature vodka is not nearly as pleasant.
According to Edgar Panchernikov, vodka is "a classic pairing, especially with osetra caviar." This is largely because vodka doesn't have a super pronounced flavor when it's served all on its own. "The clean, crisp taste of vodka doesn't compete with the caviar, allowing its nuances to come through," says Panchernikov. If you're drinking a good-quality vodka, sip it, don't shoot it, for the most enjoyable caviar pairing experience.
Soft bread and butter
You don't have to go out and buy a bunch of new ingredients you don't typically use just to have something to pair with your caviar. In fact, sometimes, it's the most basic ingredients that make the very best accompaniments. Our next suggestion is a combo you probably already have at home that's just begging for a dollop of caviar on top. The idea of pairing caviar with soft bread and butter comes from Chef Walter Manzke, a native Californian that ran several esteemed LA restaurants. This combo is as basic as possible, and it again proves that neutral starch goes well with briny caviar.
You want to opt for a softer type of bread because part of the appeal of caviar is the unique texture it provides. If you use a crunchier or denser type of bread, those textures may dominate and overpower the caviar. Additionally, it's a good idea to use good quality butter here if possible. It'll deliver perfectly lush and buttery texture, but it will also taste better than low-quality versions and cheaper brands. Just think of this combo as an unpretentious blini and crème fraîche situation.
Pizza
Sticking with the classics is sometimes the best way to go, especially when it comes to caviar pairings. If they didn't taste good together, we wouldn't keep going back to them. But just because you enjoy traditional pairings doesn't mean you have to stick to them entirely. Sometimes, it's more fun to try something unconventional, and that's why we love the combination of pizza and caviar. Simply pile up dollops of caviar on top of pizza to make a surprising flavor combination that is best described as a deeply indulgent snack.
This is a combo that works because it's once again exploiting that high-low vibe that feels undeniably fun. Plus, the salty, carby backdrop of a pepperoni pizza makes for a deeply flavorful base for caviar. If you want to try this at home, you can either make pizza from scratch or keep things super easy and use takeout or delivery. A slice of pizza has never felt this luxurious before.