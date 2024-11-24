13 Must-Have Accompaniments For Caviar

If you're like most people, caviar isn't something you eat on a daily basis. It's an ingredient that shows up on special occasions and any time you feel you have something to celebrate. Therefore, when you get your hands on this esteemed fish roe, you should try to serve it appropriately so it can show its full potential. That's why we've put together this list of the all-time best accompaniments for caviar. Some items are something you may have come across before, but the list features some less conventional options that are just as delicious. What they all have in common is they provide a flavor base that allows caviar to shine.

We spoke with caviar expert Chef Edgar Panchernikov of Caviar Russe, who gave us some of his essential pairing tips. "When enjoying caviar on its own, it's essential to choose neutral starches that won't overpower its delicate flavor profile," he explained. So, grab your caviar, get your mother of pearl caviar spoon, and get ready to enjoy some caviar pairings you'll want to go back to time and time again.