Simple Tips For Pairing Caviar, According To Chef Walter Manzke

Perhaps no other ingredient is more associated with luxury and fine dining than caviar. What differentiates caviar from roe — and makes it that much more expensive — is the fish it comes from, which is an endangered farmed sturgeon. However, despite the almost universal high acclaim that caviar gets, there are a lot of ways to mess it up, mainly in the way it's served. After all, there are a lot of potential pairings that can interfere both with the unique feel of the caviar in your mouth, as well as the ocean-like, slightly salty, and fishy taste of this premium ingredient.

So if you're serving caviar to guests, or ordering at a restaurant, what should you pair with it to highlight its rich natural flavor and enhance it instead of overpowering it? In order to find out, we spoke with Chef Walter Manzke, the star head chef of famed LA restaurants like Bicyclette and Republique, to get his expert opinion.