Keen to try the veggie-friendly menu items at Burger King, such as the Impossible Whopper and the Big Fish? While the Impossible whopper — made of a soy product known as "heme" and flame-grilled in the same way as a classic beef patty — is meant to mimic the texture and flavor of beef, the Big Fish, however, rings it own bell. Made of 100% white Alaskan pollock, the flaky fish filet that takes center stage in this lighter bite is breaded in panko before it is deep fried and served on a soft brioche bun. The breadcrumbs protect the pollock from falling apart in the fryer, keeping the flakes moist in the middle, but they also lend it a crunchy, satisfying texture that complements the accompanying tang from the tartar sauce and the crispness of shredded lettuce.

Alaskan pollock is a great choice for fish burgers because it has a mild quality that doesn't compete with other flavors. It's this subdued character that makes pollock so versatile and readily acceptable to an array of palates (even picky eaters, like young children who lean towards mellow flavors, don't mind it). Other stronger-tasting varieties of fish, such as salmon and mackerel, have a distinctive fishy aroma and taste, which means they don't have the same mass appeal. While these oily types of fish are scrumptious in many dishes, such as baked salmon recipes, they can overpower the classic layers of a basic burger that are supposed to melt into one cohesive bite.