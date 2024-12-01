What Fish Are You Eating In A Burger King Big Fish Sandwich?
Keen to try the veggie-friendly menu items at Burger King, such as the Impossible Whopper and the Big Fish? While the Impossible whopper — made of a soy product known as "heme" and flame-grilled in the same way as a classic beef patty — is meant to mimic the texture and flavor of beef, the Big Fish, however, rings it own bell. Made of 100% white Alaskan pollock, the flaky fish filet that takes center stage in this lighter bite is breaded in panko before it is deep fried and served on a soft brioche bun. The breadcrumbs protect the pollock from falling apart in the fryer, keeping the flakes moist in the middle, but they also lend it a crunchy, satisfying texture that complements the accompanying tang from the tartar sauce and the crispness of shredded lettuce.
Alaskan pollock is a great choice for fish burgers because it has a mild quality that doesn't compete with other flavors. It's this subdued character that makes pollock so versatile and readily acceptable to an array of palates (even picky eaters, like young children who lean towards mellow flavors, don't mind it). Other stronger-tasting varieties of fish, such as salmon and mackerel, have a distinctive fishy aroma and taste, which means they don't have the same mass appeal. While these oily types of fish are scrumptious in many dishes, such as baked salmon recipes, they can overpower the classic layers of a basic burger that are supposed to melt into one cohesive bite.
Alaskan pollock is commonly found in fish sticks
Boasting a whopping 20g of protein per 3oz serving, Alaskan pollock is one of the top 20 most nutritious foods in the world because it's rich in fatty acids and vitamin B12. A member of the cod family, pollock is commonly used to make fish sticks because of its mild flavor and aroma once cooked (it's fishy without being offensive). Much like tilapia or flounder, it doesn't intrude on the nose, and can be used in a variety of dishes. However, there are some cooking methods to avoid for Alaskan pollock due to its tender and moist texture, which can easily fall apart when mishandled. For example, it should never be microwaved or broiled because the flakes will become rubbery. It's better to pan fry or steam pollock fillets so you can flip them over before they dry out.
Alaskan pollock is also a key component of a McDonald's Filet-O-Fish burger. This veggie-friendly sandwich features a similar-flavored tartar sauce to the Big Fish but omits the lettuce, switching it for a slice of American cheese. This lends it some gooey cheesiness against the crisp texture of the deep fried fish fillet.