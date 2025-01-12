What Types Of Fish Are Used At Long John Silver's?

Angling after a trip down memory lane? Amidst the rise and decline of Long John Silver's, one thing remains notable: Its wild-caught fish. The company primarily uses Alaska pollock as its generic product but also serves Alaska salmon and North Pacific cod.

Pollock is easy to recognize, although more so for its mildness than any strength of flavor. The white fish is plentiful in the Alaska regionand with its light quality, it's the perfect candidate for a delicate-tasting fish and chips. Salmon is Long John Silver's premium option, served grilled with rice inbowls with optional baja sauce or sandwiched in crunchy tacos. It's the star of the show — a standalone fish we all associate with healthy eating. In contrast, North Pacific cod is firm white meat and, interestingly, cheaper than Atlantic cod, which typically grows larger, flaunting boosted price tags. It's a fact worth noting, especially considering LJS' reasonable prices (averaging under $10 for most dishes).

Long John Silver's isn't just about budget-friendly prices, though. The company's focus on wild-caught seafood and smarter, more sustainable fishing is huge. Unlike its competitor Captain D's, it also publicly reveals its fish types — something that won the business good graces in Tasting Table's review of the most popular seafood chain restaurants. Transparency is always a plus.