The Only Fast Food Chain Where You Can Order Cheesecake Factory Cheesecake

Every fast food restaurant has some kind of sweet treat to satisfy your itch for a dessert. Whether it's cookies, brownies, or ice cream, there are plenty of options to choose from. But when you're craving a slice of cheesecake, you may not think you can rely on fast food chains to satisfy your sweet tooth. That's not wholly true. You can get Cheesecake Factory cheesecake if you know where to look, but you won't find the beloved slices just anywhere, though. You'll need to visit the drive-thru at participating Long John Silver's.

Though you might know some interesting facts about the Cheesecake Factory, you might have missed that the two chains partnered to sell a limited range of cheesecake beginning in April 2023. While it might sound like an unusual pairing, it is convenient if you don't have easy access to a Cheesecake Factory itself. Instead, you can simply swing by Long John Silver's to order the slice — or whole cheesecake — of your choosing. It's also worth noting that the flavors and availability at nearby locations can be found on Long John Silver's website. However, just because the fast food chain carries Cheesecake Factory cheesecake doesn't mean you will find their extensive selection.