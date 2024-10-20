The Too-Sweet Cheesecake Slice You Should Never Order At The Cheesecake Factory

It's hard to go wrong when ordering a slice of cheesecake at the Cheesecake Factory — and most of the time, you won't. With over 40 different flavors of its signature dessert, this chain restaurant allows you to choose from classic cheesecakes, layered ones, and cake-cheesecake hybrids. While most of them are delicious, we named one option our least favorite in our ranking of eight Cheesecake Factory flavors. So the next time you go, you'll want to stay away from the Cookie Dough Lover's Cheesecake with Pecans.

Why? According to our taste test, just one bite of this dessert was a sugar overload. You get layers of cheesecake and chocolate chip pecan cookie dough, with cookie dough frosting on top, and dollops of whipped cream with chocolate chips and more cookie dough bits. Since the pecans are only present in the cookie dough section, their flavor is thoroughly masked, and the taste of this treat is essentially straight up sugar. If you're looking for a cheesecake that's reminiscent of chocolate chip cookie dough, you may enjoy these slices, but we'd say there are better options on the menu.