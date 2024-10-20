The Too-Sweet Cheesecake Slice You Should Never Order At The Cheesecake Factory
It's hard to go wrong when ordering a slice of cheesecake at the Cheesecake Factory — and most of the time, you won't. With over 40 different flavors of its signature dessert, this chain restaurant allows you to choose from classic cheesecakes, layered ones, and cake-cheesecake hybrids. While most of them are delicious, we named one option our least favorite in our ranking of eight Cheesecake Factory flavors. So the next time you go, you'll want to stay away from the Cookie Dough Lover's Cheesecake with Pecans.
Why? According to our taste test, just one bite of this dessert was a sugar overload. You get layers of cheesecake and chocolate chip pecan cookie dough, with cookie dough frosting on top, and dollops of whipped cream with chocolate chips and more cookie dough bits. Since the pecans are only present in the cookie dough section, their flavor is thoroughly masked, and the taste of this treat is essentially straight up sugar. If you're looking for a cheesecake that's reminiscent of chocolate chip cookie dough, you may enjoy these slices, but we'd say there are better options on the menu.
Does the Cookie Dough Lover's Cheesecake contain the most sugar?
So we know that the Cookie Dough Lover's Cheesecake with Pecans is one of the most saccharine flavors at this chain restaurant — but does it actually contain the most sugar? It turns out that the title of sweetest cheesecake goes to the Oreo Dream Extreme Cheesecake, which contains 122 grams of sugar. This isn't surprising, as these slices incorporate layers with entire Oreo cookies and an Oreo cookie mousse. However, the Cookie Dough Lover's isn't far behind, coming in fourth place (following Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake and Cinnabon Cinnamon Swirl Cheesecake) with 110 grams. (Fun fact: the latter was ranked low on our list for being a sugar bomb as well.)
If you're looking for a better balance of flavors from this chain, go for the Triple Berry Bliss instead, which contrasts all that sweetness with three types of berries and a little citrus. However, you can also opt for a Godiva Chocolate slice, which is quite rich but incorporates a deep chocolate taste — or the Lemon Raspberry Cheesecake, which includes a raspberry-vanilla cake, lemon cheesecake, raspberry lady fingers, and lemon mousse. Key Lime is a classic tangy flavor, and Chocolate Tuxedo Cream crams in a variety of fudge, chocolate, and vanilla notes. Or, when in doubt, you can't go wrong with the simple perfection of the Fresh Strawberry slice.