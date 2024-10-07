If You Ask Us, The Absolute Best Cheesecake Factory Cheesecake Flavor Packs A Fruity Punch

If there's one thing we have at Tasting Table, it's strong opinions on food. This includes a penchant for extreme subject matter knowledge, and The Cheesecake Factory is no exception. From interesting facts you should know about The Cheesecake Factory to what dishes to avoid ordering at the chain, we consider ourselves experts in the field of all things Factory. Did you know, for example, that the famed posh neighborhood of Beverly Hills is home to the original Cheesecake Factory location?

The Cheesecake Factory is well-known for having a ridiculously extensive menu, including an impressive 28 sections, one of which is titled "All Day Morning Cocktails." With such an enormous menu that boasts cult favorites like the chain's brown bread and avocado egg rolls, it can be hard to narrow down your selection, especially keeping in mind that you absolutely must save room for dessert. But with a dessert menu featuring over 40 options, it's easy to get lost in the proverbial sauce.

Writer Emily Hunt sacrificed her recommended calorie limit and glucose levels to put in the work for us by ranking eight popular Cheesecake Factory cheesecake flavors from worst to best. Her absolute best cheesecake flavor was unexpected and packed a fruity punch: The Triple Berry Bliss Cheesecake was by far the winner of the sugary showdown. The Original Cheesecake was a close second, and coming in third is a relief for chocolate lovers with the Godiva Chocolate Cheesecake.