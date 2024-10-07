If You Ask Us, The Absolute Best Cheesecake Factory Cheesecake Flavor Packs A Fruity Punch
If there's one thing we have at Tasting Table, it's strong opinions on food. This includes a penchant for extreme subject matter knowledge, and The Cheesecake Factory is no exception. From interesting facts you should know about The Cheesecake Factory to what dishes to avoid ordering at the chain, we consider ourselves experts in the field of all things Factory. Did you know, for example, that the famed posh neighborhood of Beverly Hills is home to the original Cheesecake Factory location?
The Cheesecake Factory is well-known for having a ridiculously extensive menu, including an impressive 28 sections, one of which is titled "All Day Morning Cocktails." With such an enormous menu that boasts cult favorites like the chain's brown bread and avocado egg rolls, it can be hard to narrow down your selection, especially keeping in mind that you absolutely must save room for dessert. But with a dessert menu featuring over 40 options, it's easy to get lost in the proverbial sauce.
Writer Emily Hunt sacrificed her recommended calorie limit and glucose levels to put in the work for us by ranking eight popular Cheesecake Factory cheesecake flavors from worst to best. Her absolute best cheesecake flavor was unexpected and packed a fruity punch: The Triple Berry Bliss Cheesecake was by far the winner of the sugary showdown. The Original Cheesecake was a close second, and coming in third is a relief for chocolate lovers with the Godiva Chocolate Cheesecake.
What makes Triple Berry Bliss Cheesecake so irresistible
The Triple Berry Bliss Cheesecake is a newer addition to the 36 flavors offered at The Cheesecake Factory, and is one of only four berry-flavored options since its debut in late July of 2024. The restaurant's menu describes Triple Berry Bliss as having a trio of berries (raspberry, blueberry, and strawberry), a layer of vanilla cake, and, most importantly, "a kiss of citrus!" The slice has a berry element swirled directly into the creamy cheesecake, which adds even more fruity flavor to the experience.
The layer of spongy vanilla cake inserted into the cheesecake creates an incredible break in texture, and also serves as a way to scale back the decadently rich mouthfeel of a full-blown cheesecake. The added citrus element is another smart, flavorful way to help cut through the richness of the dairy, and also brings a nice tang that complements the berry flavors. The exterior sides of the cake are coated in white chocolate curls, some of which are an adorable pink, that give both a stylistic and textural upgrade to every slice.
All of these factors combine to establish this specific cheesecake flavor as what we consider the absolute best. Before your next visit to the chain, be sure to equip yourself with some Cheesecake Factory hacks that your taste buds will thank you for, including the option to turn your slice of Triple Berry Bliss Cheesecake into a hot fudge sundae by adding ice cream and any toppings your heart (and stomach) desire.