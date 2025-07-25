The Best Subway Sauce Isn't Sweet Onion Teriyaki Or Mayonnaise

When it comes to customizable fast food, Subway is often one of the first brands to come to mind. While its menu includes pre-made sandwich combinations, you can fully customize what's on it, from the bread to the meat to the toppings and sauce. However, though the best Subway items and combinations are typically up to preference, some are undoubtedly higher quality than others. Tasting Table tried and ranked 12 Subway sauces based on their flavor and ease of pairing with sandwiches. One sauce came out on top: Baja Chipotle.

We tried each sauce on a no-frills turkey sandwich and found that this was a great pairing for the Baja Chipotle sauce. "It elevated it and added a ton of interest, and the slight spicy kick at the end gave some character to every bite," our writer said. We also noted that there was a bit of smoky flavor reminiscent of blue cheese, which will no doubt delight blue cheese lovers who don't fall for the common myth about the cheese.

Baja Chipotle sauce does have a bolder flavor than some other Subway sauces, but it is not limited to only a few sandwiches. "Chicken, turkey, and any assortment of veggies will only be enhanced by Baja chipotle," the writer explained. While it's certainly not a great option for something more specialized like the Meatball Marinara, the majority of Subway's sandwiches will benefit from the spicy sauce.