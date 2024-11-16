Our Favorite Subway Sandwich Will Make You Forget About The B.M.T.

We'll be the first to admit that sandwich eating can be as utilitarian as experiential. Any foodie would likely admit that biting into a cold bologna sandwich on Wonder Bread is a very different matter from chowing down on a saucy, steaming meatball sub. What we mean is, if you swing by your local Subway for its unconventional, avant-garde sandwiches, and creations you won't find anywhere else, then offerings like the All-Pro Sweet Onion Teriyaki or the Elite Chicken Bacon Ranch might be a better order for you. But, when you're craving the classic Platonic ideal of a lunchmeat sandwich, nothing hits like the All-American Club.

In Tasting Table's ranking of the best sandwiches in Subway's iconic oeuvre, the All-American Club took the number one spot. Picking the best-in-show offering from this beloved sandwich giant was no easy task, but we're here to explain our decision — and, if you haven't tried the All-American Club for yourself already, we're also here to help guide your next order.

The Subway website describes this fully loaded club as "The American classic. Oven-roasted turkey, Black Forest ham, crisp bacon, and 2x American cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and mayo. Served toasted on Artisan Italian bread." Like the All-American Club, Subway's Italian B.M.T. also packs triple meat, but it ultimately came in second place in our ranking — which hurt us, but was the honest move. The All-American Club knocks it out of the park on both palate and balance.

