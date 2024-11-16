Our Favorite Subway Sandwich Will Make You Forget About The B.M.T.
We'll be the first to admit that sandwich eating can be as utilitarian as experiential. Any foodie would likely admit that biting into a cold bologna sandwich on Wonder Bread is a very different matter from chowing down on a saucy, steaming meatball sub. What we mean is, if you swing by your local Subway for its unconventional, avant-garde sandwiches, and creations you won't find anywhere else, then offerings like the All-Pro Sweet Onion Teriyaki or the Elite Chicken Bacon Ranch might be a better order for you. But, when you're craving the classic Platonic ideal of a lunchmeat sandwich, nothing hits like the All-American Club.
In Tasting Table's ranking of the best sandwiches in Subway's iconic oeuvre, the All-American Club took the number one spot. Picking the best-in-show offering from this beloved sandwich giant was no easy task, but we're here to explain our decision — and, if you haven't tried the All-American Club for yourself already, we're also here to help guide your next order.
The Subway website describes this fully loaded club as "The American classic. Oven-roasted turkey, Black Forest ham, crisp bacon, and 2x American cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and mayo. Served toasted on Artisan Italian bread." Like the All-American Club, Subway's Italian B.M.T. also packs triple meat, but it ultimately came in second place in our ranking — which hurt us, but was the honest move. The All-American Club knocks it out of the park on both palate and balance.
It's all about substance, balance, and nostalgia with the All-American Club
It could be argued that comparing these two sandwiches is like comparing apples and oranges. After all, the B.M.T. is in the menu's Italiano category, while the All-American Club (of course) falls under the Clubs category. Still, as we mentioned in our review, the All-American Club's interplay of the "tender fattiness from the bacon and substantialness from the plentiful slices of ham and turkey" make for an elevated take on the simple, reliable club sando, and all the classic cold cut nostalgia that comes with it.
The All-American Club debuted as part of the chain's Eat Fresh Refresh campaign in 2021 and became part of the Subway Series menu overhaul in 2022. After just a few bites, it becomes immediately clear why this sando has stuck around. The meat trio complements each other, and the bright kick of the red onion prevents it from weighing too heavily. Plus, with thick mayonnaise as the moisture element instead of one of the chain's bolder moisture elements (like the MVP Parmesan Vinaigrette in the B.M.T), the All-American Club lets the naturally harmonious flavor of the ingredients inside speak for themselves. At a Subway in New York City, the All-American Club costs $8.49 for a six-inch and $12.99 for a footlong. This sandwich would also be great on Italian Herb & Cheese bread, or with honey mustard instead of (or in addition to) the mayo.