15 Taco Bell Sauces, Ranked

Whether you're dipping, drizzling, dunking, or dousing, a good sauce is the cornerstone of any worthwhile fast food meal. Frankly, I judge a chain restaurant based on the quality of its sauces — I genuinely believe this is a good barometer for picking out the few solid establishments in a sea of gnarly grease traps.

You might not think of Taco Bell as a chain with a huge sauce selection, but believe it or not, it's earned a spot in the hearts and stomachs of sauce lovers everywhere. It has a surprisingly eclectic array of condiment offerings; an impressive feat for a chain restaurant that, more often than not, seems to prioritize convenience over quality (looking at you, shrinkflated double dipping burritos). We all know the brand's signature Bell Sauce line, but that's just the tip of the condiment iceberg. Taco Bell offers more than just spice for dressing up a burrito, whether fiery, creamy, tangy, or herby flavors are your pleasure, the Bell has your back.

I got my hands on a whopping 15 different sauces from Taco Bell to try them and rank them from worst to best. I'll judge them based on consistency, spice level (when applicable), versatility, and — most importantly — flavor to determine whether or not they're worthy of a spot in your taco. So grab your favorite Taco Bell snack, plenty of napkins, and your highest sauce standards and watch as I do what I was born to do: devour condiments.