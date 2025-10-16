Review: Taco Bell And Frank's RedHot Give Us The Spicy Collab We Didn't Know We Needed

Let's be real — food is really just a vessel for sauce. Like many Americans, I often judge a meal based on its ability to be smothered in condiments. And if there's one sauce-focused chain famous for cranking out meals and snacks that can take a heavy-handed slathering, it's Taco Bell.

As of October 16, 2025 — and for a limited time only — the iconic Mexican-inspired fast food chain is unveiling a collab that we didn't know we needed. Frank's RedHot has teamed up with Taco Bell to introduce a brand-new sauce; a mash-up of Frank's iconic Buffalo-style hot sauce and Taco Bell's renowned front-runner of spice, Diablo Sauce. The new two-in-one sauce is paired up with four returning menu items: the Crispy Chicken Burrito, Crispy Chicken Soft Taco, Chicken Nacho Fries, and Crispy Chicken Strips.

I got my hands on the four returning menu items and plenty of the brand-new sauce to give an honest, tell-all review of the sauce itself and how it matches up with the crispy chicken items and nacho fries. I'll dive deep into the spicy red depths to disclose the sauce's heat level, dunkability, and flavor, especially compared to plain ol' Frank's and regular, unadulterated Diablo sauce. So grab plenty of napkins and prime your taste buds for some heat — let's get dipping.