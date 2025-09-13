Review: Taco Bell Drops A Dud With Shrinkflated Double Dipper Burritos Test Run

The first thing I felt upon receiving my order was duped. The two miniature steak burritos are wrapped in the same paper as a normal-sized taco or beefy cheese and bean burrito, but is missing any sense of heft. I already felt this had been diminishing from the latter menu item for years, and these could barely keep the paper from blowing away. The steak double dippers were toasted nicely, but the pair felt like less than half the size of a standard burrito. One might also describe the dipper cup — split between crispy items and sauce — as scant.

It's almost unfortunate, since the flavor of the burritos themselves was fairly decent. The steak was hot, moist, and flush with marinated flavor. You could almost imagine a slight tinge of pink to it, a whisper of the truth that this meat was prepped fresh once upon a time. However, avocado is a difficult flavor to bring through, which was the case with the sauce. It's a little tangy, yet apart from the brief acidic note, it gets lost behind the dipping components.

Without a doubt, these are the most potent part of the whole kit-and-caboodle. I dunked the burrito in the sauce first, then coated it in the crunch mix, and hoped for a miracle of flavors that might justify the cost. I was grateful for the tartness, because the salt from the tortillas and cheese was overwhelming. But without much of a chili profile to differentiate this from hot sauce, the crema felt flat. There was nothing that made it feel original to Taco Bell, and it felt all too familiar.