Are Fast Food Dollar Menus A Thing Of The Past?

Remember the days when you could get a burger, fries, and a drink for only a few dollars? It sounds impossible now, but there was a time when every fast food restaurant in town had some kind of dollar menu with a selection of foods and beverages for affordable prices. The dollar menu was the only way kids could coerce their parents to stop for a McDouble and large Coke on the way home from school (though we're not sure that the McDouble is worth ordering anymore) since it was so cheap. Dollar menus were an affordable option for many families who wanted good food in a hurry, but you may have noticed that these days, they don't really exist anymore.

Fast food dollar menus have been slowly phased out over the years, with some restaurants entirely dropping them from the menu and others evolving their dollar menus into "value" menus, where prices are clearly over the standard $1. Places like McDonald's, Wendy's, and Burger King used to offer sandwiches, fries, and nuggets for less than $1 each, but today you're lucky if you can snag a burger for less than $5. The dollar menu isn't an old innovation, either — McDonald's introduced its dollar menu back in 2002 — but a former McDonald's corporate chef took to TikTok to let viewers know not to expect that old menu to return to restaurants anytime soon, whether at McDonald's or elsewhere.