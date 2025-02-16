The One McDonald's Burger That's Just Not Worth Ordering

McDonald's double hamburger has been a staple of the restaurant's menu, along with its double cheeseburger, for decades. This is unlike the McDouble, which was founded in 1996 and revamped to its current form in 2008, differing from a double cheeseburger by only including one slice of cheese compared to two. When trying the regular hamburger, which includes the same ingredients as the double minus an extra patty, we found it was easier to enjoy when there was less meat. It was less dry and there was more of a chance for the patty to absorb the ketchup.

McDonald's could have just had a bad day, which would explain the dryness and lack of ketchup. Sometimes it's simply the luck of the draw. Luckily, there are ways to improve the burger by asking for extra diced onions, pickles, and ketchup to mask the dryness and add more flavor, or getting other sauces on your own and putting them on the burger. However, a good burger shouldn't need all that. So, if you're looking for a simple plain double hamburger, McDonald's might not always be the place for you. But that doesn't mean you can't enjoy a double hamburger elsewhere, or even make your own from a multitude of recipes that won't take you too long and can yield lots of leftovers.