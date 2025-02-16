The One McDonald's Burger That's Just Not Worth Ordering
Fast food items can be a hit or miss. Even with products that seem almost impossible to mess up, an item as simple as a burger can be a huge disappointment. This becomes very unfortunate when you're looking for something delicious in a pinch — the whole appeal of fast food to begin with! McDonald's tends to be one of these restaurants. When it's good, it's really good. But when it's bad or lacks flavor or quality, it tends to distract from all the good times.
On the McDonald's menu, one thing is just not worth ordering. Tasting Table recently ranked the fast food chain's burgers, and while we thoroughly enjoyed its iconic Quarter Pounder for the perfect combination of toppings, the almost hidden mustard giving it lots of flavor, and the cheese for helping with any dryness, the double hamburger fell flat. The two patties of the double hamburger were quite dry, and the burger's other ingredients, such as ketchup, onion, and pickle, were a bit scarce, making our experience with the double hamburger a disappointing one.
The history of the double hamburger and how it can be improved
McDonald's double hamburger has been a staple of the restaurant's menu, along with its double cheeseburger, for decades. This is unlike the McDouble, which was founded in 1996 and revamped to its current form in 2008, differing from a double cheeseburger by only including one slice of cheese compared to two. When trying the regular hamburger, which includes the same ingredients as the double minus an extra patty, we found it was easier to enjoy when there was less meat. It was less dry and there was more of a chance for the patty to absorb the ketchup.
McDonald's could have just had a bad day, which would explain the dryness and lack of ketchup. Sometimes it's simply the luck of the draw. Luckily, there are ways to improve the burger by asking for extra diced onions, pickles, and ketchup to mask the dryness and add more flavor, or getting other sauces on your own and putting them on the burger. However, a good burger shouldn't need all that. So, if you're looking for a simple plain double hamburger, McDonald's might not always be the place for you. But that doesn't mean you can't enjoy a double hamburger elsewhere, or even make your own from a multitude of recipes that won't take you too long and can yield lots of leftovers.