Del Taco Has A New $2 Value Menu

Based on its number of locations, Del Taco holds a strong ranking as the second-largest Mexican quick-service restaurant chain in the United States, trailing only the massive Taco Bell conglomerate. Well-loved in its home state of California after opening in 1964, the brand now operates almost 600 venues across the country. It's safe to say that Del Taco now sells far more than its opening-day 900 tacos. Competitive pricing likely plays a hand in that success, including the chain's newly released value menu featuring an impressive 15 items with a price tag of $2 and under.

Debuting as Del's Real Deal Menu, this curated collection of $2 Mexican-inspired foods includes the expected nachos, burritos, quesadillas, and three different taco renditions, but it also introduces at least one surprise menu item. It's the chips-and-guac combination featuring house-made tortilla chips and Del Taco's popular fresh guacamole, made in-house on a daily basis, using fresh pico de gallo and Hass avocados. Though available on the standard menu in a larger size, it's new to the value menu concept, albeit in a snack-size version.

Named with a nod to Del Taco's stated commitment of "real ingredients at a real deal," this new value menu holds a few more notable items, including two meat-less options. Both the Crunchtada Tostada and the three-layer queso nachos feature the company's from-scratch slow-cooked beans. The crispy chicken tacos veer from standard marinated chicken to a crispy chicken strip with three sauce options.