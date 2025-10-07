Miss Taco Bell's Nacho Fries? You Can Whip Them Up At Home In No Time

What a glorious time 2018 was. "Black Panther" hit the box office, we found out Barbra Streisand had cloned her dog, and Taco Bell introduced Nacho Fries to the world. These delicious, crispy fries coated with a Mexican seasoning and served with a cup of nacho cheese sauce are a perfect guilty indulgence when regular french fries just aren't hitting the right way. But what if it's too late to go to Taco Bell? Or what if it's one of those times when the chain has taken them off the menu again? We've got just the thing to help you whip up your own Taco Bell Nacho Fries at home.

Making nacho fries that mimic Taco Bell's version at home is simple yet strangely more complex than you would think. These are just fries with a dash of Taco Bell's Mexican seasoning, but getting the flavor just right is where the challenge lies. Many have offered up their version of the seasoning online, but the results often fall short of the real thing. This is because Taco Bell doesn't share the recipe, so it has to be reverse engineered by taste alone.

As it turns out, there is an easy way to make nacho fries at home. Simply place your desired amount of frozen french fries in a bowl and drizzle with a tiny bit of vegetable oil to coat them. Then, all you need is paprika, chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, and salt for your homemade seasoning. Toss the fries with the seasoning and cook in your air fryer for about 10 minutes or until they're as crispy as you like.