Review: Taco Bell's Crispy Chicken Strips Aren't As Good As The Nuggets

The Crispy Chicken Burrito has the same ingredients as the taco version, though it comes in a much larger wrapping. I opted to get mine grilled to make everything melt together a little bit more, but this is one of the ways you can "make it your own," as Taco Bell says, and not the default way that the burrito would come. Inside the burrito, I noticed at least two crispy chicken strips, so this one obviously had more chicken than the taco. Nutritionally, you're looking at 500 calories, 20 grams of fat, 1,310 milligrams of sodium, 58 grams of carbs, and 23 grams of protein in a Spicy Ranchero Crispy Chicken Burrito.

If you've never had an item pressed and grilled at Taco Bell, you don't know what you're missing. It makes everything so much more cohesive and melted together, and it's definitely one of my favorite ways to get burritos. Here, it did the same thing it's always done and definitely provided a more enjoyable eating experience than the taco. However, the same issue continued to persist with that Spicy Ranchero Sauce, overpowering pretty much any other flavor I would get from the burrito. Since the sauce is very thick, it doesn't really spread throughout the burrito; instead, you need a good amount to cover everything, so it ends up feeling pretty over-sauced in parts. I also wasn't very impressed with the chicken strips' size. I expected them to be quite a bit larger, but they really just seemed to be slightly bigger nuggets.