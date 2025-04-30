We Got To Taste McDonald's New McCrispy Strips: Here's What We Really Think
When it comes to chicken tenders or strips, there is no shortage of fast food restaurants that have them on the menu. Still, the demand for them isn't going anywhere — and tender-focused chains like Raising Cane's seem to be getting even more popular — which is why McDonald's is leaping head first into the arena with its first new permanent menu item since 2021: McCrispy Strips. These chicken strips are the culmination of years of dedicated research and consumer feedback (which arguably began with the debut of the chain's Chicken McNuggets, way back in 1983).
These new crave-able strips, and accompanying Creamy Chili Dip, are poised to launch at participating McDonald's locations nationwide on May 5, 2025. They will be available in three and four strip portions with one or two sauces, respectively. Prices have not been disclosed, as they vary by location and are determined by each restaurant independently.
Ahead of the big reveal, McDonald's invited Tasting Table to an exclusive event at its worldwide headquarters in Chicago to get a first taste of the new McCrispy Strips. Since we have previously been huge fans of McDonald's Spicy McCrispy Sandwich, we were eager to get some of these strips and the new sauce in our mouths. While we were not disappointed, we had some thoughts on this new menu item. Read on for the full scoop, or dip, as the case may be.
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.
What do the McCrispy Strips taste like?
The first impression I had of the new McCrispy Strips was that they were a good portion size, though the precise dimensions varied from serving to serving. Their aroma was not dissimilar from that of Chicken McNuggets, which will be familiar and comforting to anyone who has been eating these on a regular basis and loves them. The chicken itself was a quality, all-white, single hunk of meat that was flavorful, tender, and juicy. If I'm honest, I was quite pleasantly surprised with how good the chicken itself was.
The breading, however, was quite another story. It wasn't bad, but it was underwhelming. Prior to beginning the tasting, we had the opportunity to listen to Chef Charles, a McDonald's employee who was present for the development process of the McCrispy Strips, discuss the painstaking detail that went into creating the breading. From sourcing the right kind of wheat to the perfect balance of spices to the ideal breading-to-chicken ratio, each step was carefully considered. Though I felt that the ratio of breading to chicken was spot on, and the breading was pleasantly crisp, its execution and flavor left me wanting more.
Additionally, I noticed that the breading was falling off the chicken on one of the strips I consumed. While this isn't a deal breaker, it does detract from the mouthfeel of the bite, making it less harmonious. I also felt the seasoning was quite bland and understated.
These new chicken strips are a fine option
As noted, the chicken itself was good, and I felt the portion sizes were more than adequate. While the seasoning was underwhelming to my palate, its simplicity may be exactly what you are looking for, and the taste of this chicken can easily be doctored up with one of the many sauces McDonald's offers for dipping, which brings me to the Creamy Chili Dip.
The Creamy Chili Dip was fantastic. It had a mellow heat that grew as it coated your mouth. It had a mayonnaise-like base that lent a velvety mouthfeel and a tanginess that helped to provide a level of complexity. These paired well with the one spice that was discernible in the breading: black pepper. I also was able to sample the McCrispy Strips with a few other sauces, including Honey Mustard, Sweet 'N Sour, Creamy Ranch, Spicy Buffalo, and Tangy Barbecue varieties, all of which played off the chicken and breading in distinct ways.
While the new McCrispy Strips are good, they aren't something I'd go out of my way to obtain. There are plenty of other options for chicken that are equally fast and affordable and infinitely more flavorful. That said, if you are a regular diner at McDonald's and looking for something new to incorporate into your rotation of items you frequently order, this is a good addition. When you do, try combining Sweet 'N Sour sauce with Mayo for a sweet and saucy hack you won't forget!