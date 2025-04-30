We Got To Taste McDonald's New McCrispy Strips: Here's What We Really Think

When it comes to chicken tenders or strips, there is no shortage of fast food restaurants that have them on the menu. Still, the demand for them isn't going anywhere — and tender-focused chains like Raising Cane's seem to be getting even more popular — which is why McDonald's is leaping head first into the arena with its first new permanent menu item since 2021: McCrispy Strips. These chicken strips are the culmination of years of dedicated research and consumer feedback (which arguably began with the debut of the chain's Chicken McNuggets, way back in 1983).

These new crave-able strips, and accompanying Creamy Chili Dip, are poised to launch at participating McDonald's locations nationwide on May 5, 2025. They will be available in three and four strip portions with one or two sauces, respectively. Prices have not been disclosed, as they vary by location and are determined by each restaurant independently.

Ahead of the big reveal, McDonald's invited Tasting Table to an exclusive event at its worldwide headquarters in Chicago to get a first taste of the new McCrispy Strips. Since we have previously been huge fans of McDonald's Spicy McCrispy Sandwich, we were eager to get some of these strips and the new sauce in our mouths. While we were not disappointed, we had some thoughts on this new menu item. Read on for the full scoop, or dip, as the case may be.

