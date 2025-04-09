McDonald's Vs Chick-Fil-A: Who Actually Makes The Best Spicy Chicken Sandwich

The McDonald's Spicy McCrispy is a relatively new creation, only added to the menu in the early 2020s. It was a direct response to the unforgettable "battle of the chicken sandwiches" that began with Popeye's chicken sandwich launch in 2019. The sandwich is made from a southern-style fried chicken patty on a classic potato roll, topped with a special spicy pepper sauce and crinkle-cut pickles. The spice is pretty intense, according to our writer, but not unpleasant. In 2024, McDonald's also launched the Bacon Cajun Ranch McCrispy, a spicy, soul-food-inspired sandwich that became another success.

Chick-fil-A's Spicy Chicken Sandwich has been on the menu a lot longer than McDonald's, since about 1980, to be exact. It's even gone through an upgrade or two over the years, but our writer felt that it didn't hit the mark quite the same way as McDonald's. The sandwich is made from a spicy, seasoned chicken breast and served on a buttered bun with pickle chips. Our writer noted that the breading is partly what adds to this sandwich's heat levels, and the pickle chips do little to cut the heat. In 2024, Chick-fil-A rolled out the Spicy Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich, which another of our writers described as "cohesive and remarkable." McDonald's Spicy McCrispy may have won this head-to-head battle, but that doesn't mean Chick-fil-A's Spicy Chicken Sandwiches need to be left in the dust.