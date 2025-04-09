McDonald's Vs Chick-Fil-A: Who Actually Makes The Best Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Comparing McDonald's, the most popular fast food restaurant in the world, to Chick-fil-A, a brand that has built a chicken sandwich empire, is like asking a mother to pick her favorite child. It's a near-impossible task, but there is a definitive answer, even if it's a bit of a shock. One of our writers here at Tasting Table set out to rank 10 fast food spicy chicken sandwiches, and after hours of deliberation, concluded that McDonald's Spicy McCrispy is better than Chick-fil-A's Spicy Chicken Sandwich.
The McDonald's Spicy McCrispy checked all the right boxes while delivering a perfect level of spice complemented by a mayonnaise-like sauce that assisted in cooling things down. We found the sandwich to be perfectly delicious, packing a punch that doesn't overwhelm the palate. Chick-fil-A's Spicy Chicken Sandwich wasn't bad, but we felt that in terms of spice, this sandwich was only mediocre. When you're going for a spicy chicken sandwich, you don't want to wimp out so early in the game. McDonald's Spicy McCrispy is geared more towards experienced heat enthusiasts while Chick-fil-A's Spicy Chicken Sandwich is the equivalent of running a marathon and quitting at mile 25.
McDonald's Spicy McCrispy won our acclaim
The McDonald's Spicy McCrispy is a relatively new creation, only added to the menu in the early 2020s. It was a direct response to the unforgettable "battle of the chicken sandwiches" that began with Popeye's chicken sandwich launch in 2019. The sandwich is made from a southern-style fried chicken patty on a classic potato roll, topped with a special spicy pepper sauce and crinkle-cut pickles. The spice is pretty intense, according to our writer, but not unpleasant. In 2024, McDonald's also launched the Bacon Cajun Ranch McCrispy, a spicy, soul-food-inspired sandwich that became another success.
Chick-fil-A's Spicy Chicken Sandwich has been on the menu a lot longer than McDonald's, since about 1980, to be exact. It's even gone through an upgrade or two over the years, but our writer felt that it didn't hit the mark quite the same way as McDonald's. The sandwich is made from a spicy, seasoned chicken breast and served on a buttered bun with pickle chips. Our writer noted that the breading is partly what adds to this sandwich's heat levels, and the pickle chips do little to cut the heat. In 2024, Chick-fil-A rolled out the Spicy Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich, which another of our writers described as "cohesive and remarkable." McDonald's Spicy McCrispy may have won this head-to-head battle, but that doesn't mean Chick-fil-A's Spicy Chicken Sandwiches need to be left in the dust.