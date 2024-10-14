The Cut Of Chicken Raising Cane's Uses For Its Iconic Tenders

Raising Cane's has been doing one thing and doing that one thing right for 28 years: chicken fingers. The frenzy for the Louisiana-founded restaurant chain's fried poultry is evident in the long lines snaking through its dining rooms. For those who prefer to measure success with hard numbers, Raising Cane's boasts more than 800 restaurants across the globe and "Restaurant Business Magazine" reports that the company's sales for the first half of 2024 increased by 17.5% compared to the same period last year. All of those accomplishments can be traced back to one key factor: Those iconic tenders, exclusively made from premium cuts of chicken tenderloin.

Prized for its succulent quality when properly cooked, the tenderloin is located near the rib bones along the breast, attached to the breast by a thin tendon. The muscle is less utilized compared to others — chickens don't use it for bobbing about or flapping — resulting in incredibly tender meat with a mild flavor that's similar to the breast. Now, a bit of a semantics war has erupted when it comes to naming flat, boneless cuts of chook — there is a difference between tenders and strips. And to confuse matters further, Raising Cane's branded term for their tasty fried chicken is fingers. When faced with a menu where the chicken parts are of unknown origin, keep in mind that a proper tender comes from the actual tenderloin, while a strip could be sourced from any part of the breast or even cuts of dark meat.