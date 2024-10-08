The Exact Difference Between Chicken Tenders And Strips

Chicken tenders, short for chicken tenderloins, are thin strips of white meat that typically come from the underside of the breast. If you want to get technical, chicken tenders are made from the pectoralis minor muscles, which are found on either side of the chicken's chest, under the pectoralis major. This means that a total of two tenders can be harvested from each, individual chicken.

Some chefs differentiate tenderloins from tenders as being a bigger, hand-pulled piece of muscle, but at the end of the day, they come from the same place, they may just vary in size. Some people refer to chicken tenders as chicken fingers, but not all chicken fingers are made from the under-breast muscle, which means that while chicken tenders can be called chicken fingers, not all chicken fingers are classified as chicken tenders. The same goes for chicken strips and, yes, we're aware that it sounds like an impossible-to-solve poultry riddle.

Classic chicken tenders are served battered and fried and really live up to their nickname because, when prepared properly, they come out moist and, for lack of a better word, tender. Their ability to retain moisture and tenderness throughout the cooking process is what makes them a popular cut of meat to fry up. If you're looking for a healthier alternative to fried chicken tenders, consider baking them — you still get that crispy, juicy bite without the oil bath.