Plantain-Crusted Chicken Fingers Recipe

Coating chicken fingers in crushed plantain chips? What a fantastically flavorful idea! As recipe developer Tess Le Moing says of her inspiration, "I love plantain chips because they're so incredibly crunchy. I also love my chicken tenders crunchy. " For this reason, she decided to introduce these two favorites, and the result is a marriage made in food heaven. From the juiciness of the brine-bathed chicken tenders to the salty-sweet crumb coating and the honey-lime avocado dip, this dish is sure to please kids and grow-ups alike.

Any kind of plantain chips will work for this recipe, whether thick or thin, plain or flavored. (FYI: The Barnana brand, which makes plantain and banana chips, made our list of healthiest chip brands, and they taste pretty great, too.) When you crush the chips, though, be sure to leave the crumbs pretty coarse — bigger crumbs make for crunchier chicken. Did we forget to mention that plantain chips are a gluten-free food? That means that with one simple ingredient swap (cornstarch in place of flour), these chicken fingers can be fully gluten-free, too.