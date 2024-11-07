Taco Bell Chicken Nuggets Leak Teases 2 Totally Unique Dipping Sauces

Taco Bell has been serving up Tex-Mex-inspired bites to Americans since 1962, when the first storefront opened in Downey, California. Today, there are over 8,000 restaurants worldwide serving both classics and new, innovative items that attempt to draw new customers in. In a recent Instagram post from food blogger @markie_devo, this latest innovation just so happens to be a familiar food. According to the leak, Taco Bell will release crispy chicken nuggets, along with two new dipping sauces — Bell Sauce and Jalapeño Spicy Mustard Sauce — on December 19.

Advertisement

Back in 2023, Taco Bell released its crispy chicken nuggets as a test item in Minneapolis. Then, in May of this year, they were tested again in Houston. According to Taco Bell fans on Reddit, they were a big hit: Some even said that they liked them more than McDonalds' chicken McNuggets.

The initial test launch featured both the Bell Sauce and the Jalapeño Spicy Mustard Sauce. According to the Instagram user, the Bell Sauce is a "savory and tangy sauce that presents 'subtle notes of chili peppers'". It's made with tomatoes, red chiles, garlic, and onions. The Jalapeño Spicy Mustard Sauce "combines sweet honey, spicy jalapeño, and tangy mustard." Taco Bell has some of the best fast food dipping sauces out there, so we don't doubt that these will be absolutely delicious.

Advertisement