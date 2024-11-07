Taco Bell Chicken Nuggets Leak Teases 2 Totally Unique Dipping Sauces
Taco Bell has been serving up Tex-Mex-inspired bites to Americans since 1962, when the first storefront opened in Downey, California. Today, there are over 8,000 restaurants worldwide serving both classics and new, innovative items that attempt to draw new customers in. In a recent Instagram post from food blogger @markie_devo, this latest innovation just so happens to be a familiar food. According to the leak, Taco Bell will release crispy chicken nuggets, along with two new dipping sauces — Bell Sauce and Jalapeño Spicy Mustard Sauce — on December 19.
Back in 2023, Taco Bell released its crispy chicken nuggets as a test item in Minneapolis. Then, in May of this year, they were tested again in Houston. According to Taco Bell fans on Reddit, they were a big hit: Some even said that they liked them more than McDonalds' chicken McNuggets.
The initial test launch featured both the Bell Sauce and the Jalapeño Spicy Mustard Sauce. According to the Instagram user, the Bell Sauce is a "savory and tangy sauce that presents 'subtle notes of chili peppers'". It's made with tomatoes, red chiles, garlic, and onions. The Jalapeño Spicy Mustard Sauce "combines sweet honey, spicy jalapeño, and tangy mustard." Taco Bell has some of the best fast food dipping sauces out there, so we don't doubt that these will be absolutely delicious.
Will Taco Bell's new sauces become fan-favorites?
In addition to the two exciting new sauces, the leak mentioned that nacho cheese sauce will also be available, along with a side of fries. To us, nacho cheese sauce, Bell Sauce, Jalapeño Spicy Mustard Sauce sound like a new Holy Trinity of Taco Bell's dipping sauces. But will they stick around for us to enjoy for years to come? That we're not so sure about.
The crispy chicken nuggets and their corresponding sauces are said to be available for a limited time only, so it's unclear whether or not they will return in the future, or if the dipping sauces will remain a menu staple. However, based on fan responses following the test runs, the sauces, in particular, were fan-favorites. One Redditor said that the Bell Sauce tasted like the Chick-Fil-A sauce, which is an iconic sauce that's tinged with a sweet and smoky flavor. Another rated the crispy chicken nuggets a 9/10 and both sauces 10/10, which is a good sign.
It's hard to say whether or not these sauces and their chicken nugget dipping partners will ever make it to the permanent menu. However, if they're anything like the chain's Nacho Fries, it's possible that they'll be a come-and-go item to keep fans coming back in anticipation.