15 Tasty Vegetarian Taco Fillings Other Than Beans

Whether you're a vegetarian or a meat lover, it's essential to know your way around a veggie taco. While a nice carnitas or beef taco can be classic, the world of vegetables is much more expansive, and flexing your culinary creativity is always important. Now, everyone and their brother has had black bean tacos before, and there are endless ways to spice them. However, it's time to dive headfirst into the world of vegetarian taco fillings and enjoy endless flavors and textures. Yes, you can still add your black beans in, too.

While some of these tasty vegetarian taco fillings, other than beans, are meant to resemble meat, others shine through as their own star ingredient. It's so easy to get pulled into making meat alternatives, which can be delicious, but it's also important to enjoy all of nature's bounty for what it offers as a plant. As a Plant-Based Chef and Recipe Designer, I actually find that meat-lovers are less hesitant to try a vegetable dish when it's not supposed to resemble meat, and are more satisfied with the outcome because there is no comparison to be made. There are some pretty spot-on alternatives that bring an element of familiarity to the table for those not self-identified as experimental eaters (yet, anyway). The most important aspect of a vegetarian taco is finding a solid, flavorful base that stands in for beans or meat. It must be powerfully spiced, and it must leave a lasting impression.