Butternut Squash Taco With Pomegranate Pico Recipe

If you're looking for a new way to enjoy tacos, then this recipe combining roasted butternut squash and a tangy pomegranate pico de gallo might be perfect for you. The sweetness of the squash is perfectly balanced by the acidity of the pico, making for a flavorful and colorful taco filling.

This recipe for butternut squash tacos with pomegranate pico comes to us from Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, and she explains that pomegranate is a symbol of fertility, prosperity, and bounty in many cultures, and it is often eaten during the fall harvest season. By incorporating pomegranate seeds into this dish, you're not only adding a burst of freshness and sweet acidity, but also a touch of cultural significance to your meal.

The best part is that this recipe can be tweaked to be plant-based and gluten-free, making it a great option for anyone with dietary restrictions. Though it looks impressive, it is rather easy to prepare and can be customized to your liking with additional toppings such as hot sauce or pickled onions. With only a few ingredients and less than an hour of prep and cook time, you can have a delicious and healthy taco dinner on the table.