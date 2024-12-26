The Absolute Best Beef Swap For The Ultimate Vegan Tacos

While tacos have taken on many forms since becoming a global sensation, the traditional Mexican street food is usually a simple formula of animal protein and a corn tortilla, garnished with cilantro, onions, and lime juice. Vegan recipes turn to ingredients like black beans, fried avocados, and plant-based meat substitutes like in this shredded tofu taco recipe or these jackfruit carnitas tacos. However, we spoke to vegan food star Tabitha Brown, who suggests a unique vegan taco filling that mimics the taste and texture of beef. Brown, who has her own line of seasonings in collaboration with McCormick, says her absolute best beef swap for the ultimate vegan tacos is nuts, done up perfectly with bold taco flavors.

She tells us, "I love using pecans. You boil the pecans in water, liquid smoke and coconut aminos. Drain them and add avocado oil, onions, mushrooms and bell peppers to a food processor. Blend together and it looks like ground beef. Then add to an oiled skillet with Taco Business , a little garlic powder, sea salt and pepper and cook for about 8 minutes and you have the perfect beef substitute for tacos!"

Boiling pecans will take the crunch out of them, instilling moisture and a toothsome chew that, along with mushrooms, creates an especially beefy texture. Coconut aminos are an umami-rich liquid ingredient made with fermented coconut sap, offering the same funky, salty flavor of soy sauce or tamari. You can easily source some online, like this Bragg coconut aminos for under $10. Diced aromatics and your choice of taco seasonings then add the zesty flavors you expect in a ground beef taco.

