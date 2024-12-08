Plant-Based Jackfruit Carnitas Tacos Recipe

As more and more people embrace a plant-based lifestyle, new and creative ways to mimic meat-based dishes are emerging. Jackfruit is one of the ingredients that's getting a lot of attention for its ability to replace omnivore dishes like barbecued pulled pork sandwiches, shredded chicken burritos, and our featured recipe, carnitas tacos. Even though you instantly think "sweet" when you hear the word jackfruit, the type we're using, which is not yet ripe, is not sweet. It has a briny taste that is neutral enough to take on the flavors of whatever it's cooked with. The stringy nature of unripe jackfruit has the texture of meat, and not only looks like meat but tastes like it too.

Advertisement

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I used to love making shredded meats for my family before we transitioned to eating a more plant-based diet. Over the years I have learned how to make all of our favorite dishes without meat, and this has become a staple recipe that's on our monthly rotation."