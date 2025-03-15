How To Roast Your Own Poblano Peppers For Unbeatable Flavor

The number of peppers available for human consumption can be overwhelming. Many are widely offered at supermarkets, like jalapeños, serranos, fresnos, and habaneros, and it can be difficult to know how mild or spicy any given pepper is. Then there are the various types of dried peppers that have different names than their fresh counterparts. A large, delicious, and reliable pepper known as poblano is among our favorites, but it takes a bit of work to enjoy them at their best.

When working with poblano peppers, it's important to char and remove the skin to avoid any bitter flavors. One of the easiest, hands-off ways to do this is to roast the peppers on a tray in the oven at a high temperature, usually 425 degrees Fahrenheit, or under the broiler, flipping once or twice to ensure even charring.

After the skin has charred to mostly black all over, remove the peppers from the oven and place them in either a gallon zip-top bag and close or in a bowl and cover the top to seal with plastic wrap followed by a kitchen towel on top. This step lets the peppers steam to further release the skin from the flesh of the peppers, which will make removing the charred skin easier. Let the roasted poblanos steam for at least 10 minutes before removing the first pepper from the bag or bowl.