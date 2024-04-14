Charred Corn And Poblano Soup Recipe

If soup is your go-to comfort food and you're looking for Mexican flavors, you'll love the rich and smoky essence of this charred corn and poblano soup, a delicious dish to bring to your table. Loaded with vegetables and aromatic seasonings, it's perfect for warming up on a chilly evening or serving as a satisfying meal.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "This soup comes together in less than an hour and tastes like its been simmering all day. Sometimes I use my outdoor grill for charring the corn and poblanos which is a great alternative when you want to take the cooking outside."

Whether you include this soup as a comforting component of a weeknight meal or as a festive Mexican recipe for your Cinco de Mayo party, it is sure to be a hit. So, grab an apron and let's get cooking!