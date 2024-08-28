The Best Way To Cook Stuffed Poblano Peppers Is On The Grill

First things first. The non-negotiable step to remember when making stuffed poblanos is to char and remove the skin to avoid bitter bites. This goes for any chili, and with poblano, this step makes them less tough and easier to digest. Once the flames start reducing to glowing embers, place the poblanos onto oiled grates where they can cook via direct heat, right over the fire and embers.

Let the skins bubble and loosen, about three to five minutes per side. Carefully remove them with tongs and place them in a sealed plastic bag to loosen the skins while they cool. Skin them by holding onto the stem with one hand and using a serrated knife to scrape the skin off. Cut out the attached seeds but leave the stem and then make a slit down the side of the poblano. Use a spoon to scrape out any remaining seeds and stuff them with your prepared filling, like the one in this recipe for oven roasted chile rellenos and tomatillo salsa.

Place them in a cast-iron skillet or grill pan and return the poblanos to the grill. Cook them indirectly, using the heat from the coals and not the direct flames, for 20-30 minutes. If using lump charcoal, you'll have anywhere from 45 minutes to three hours from start to finish, so you may need to keep those embers glowing by adding unlit briquettes to your grill.