When Making Stuffed Poblanos, Char And Remove The Skin To Avoid Bitter Bites

Chilies are amongst Mexico's many culinary gifts to the world, and Mexican cuisine has mastered the art of how to use them. While many chilies are added in small dried, ground, or diced doses to infuse vibrance into broths, sauces, and dips, poblanos are mild and flavorful peppers that are a delight to eat whole. Perhaps the most famous stuffed poblano dish in Mexican cooking is the chile relleno, or stuffed chili.

Whether it's the vibrantly colored chile en nogada or a simple breaded and fried cheese chile relleno, all stuffed poblano recipes start with creating that soft, tender, and mild cooked chili texture. Mexicans use a well-known cooking technique known as sweating the chilies, or poner a sudar, to rid the skin of its glossy and bitter exterior. Sweating poblanos entails placing the whole raw pepper over an open flame until the skin begins charring, turning it every so often with a pair of tongs until the entire poblano has a black, bubbly exterior.

The sweating begins when you place the charred poblanos, hot off the fire, into a plastic bag. The residual heat trapped in the bag will steam the pepper while also loosening its charred exterior. After about ten minutes, you can remove the poblanos from the bag and run them under water while you gently scrape off the charred skin. The result is a perfectly cooked, pliable, and flavorful pepper. Charring rids the poblano's skin of bitterness and adds a wonderful smoky finish.