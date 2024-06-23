Shredded Brussels Sprouts Tacos With Charred Corn Salsa Recipe
It's safe to say that tacos are always a good idea. Not only are tacos universally loved, but they're easy to customize — whether you're looking for something savory and meaty or veggie-loaded and plant-based, there's a taco out there for just about anyone. If you're looking to switch things up from traditional ground beef, chicken, or pork-based tacos, then this veggie-fied recipe is just the solution. Featuring shredded Brussels sprouts as the base and a charred corn salsa on top, these tacos still have that familiar heartiness that you'd hope for in such a dish, all while maintaining a vegan profile.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "This is one of my favorite recipes for busy weeknights. It's full of healthy ingredients for my family and takes less than 30 minutes to prepare." Plus, you'll likely have leftover corn salsa that you can repurpose for other uses — though we'll touch more on that later on.
Gather the ingredients for shredded Brussels sprouts tacos with charred corn salsa
To make this recipe, head to the produce aisle and pick up a jalapeño, tomato, cilantro, red onion, avocado, limes, and shredded or shaved Brussels sprouts. For the corn in this recipe, you can use thawed frozen corn, canned corn, or fresh corn cut from the cobs.
Then grab some black beans and whatever type of taco shells you prefer. You can use soft corn or flour tortillas, hard shells, or even make homemade crispy taco shells.
For seasonings you'll need salt, chili powder, cumin, garlic granules, onion granules, oregano, and paprika. Lastly, since we are cooking at high heat, you'll need a high smoke point oil like avocado oil.
Step 1: Add oil to a skillet
Add 1 tablespoon of oil to a cast iron skillet over high heat.
Step 2: Cook the corn
Add the corn and cook for about 10 minutes stirring frequently, until browned.
Step 3: Combine the corn with other ingredients
Remove the corn from the skillet and add to a bowl along with the jalapeño, black beans, tomato, cilantro, red onion, avocado, 2 tablespoons lime juice, and ½ teaspoon salt.
Step 4: Add more oil to the skillet
Add the remaining oil back to the same skillet used earlier and bring the heat to medium.
Step 5: Cook the Brussels sprouts
Drop in the Brussels sprouts and the remaining lime juice, chili powder, cumin, remaining salt, garlic granules, onion granules, oregano, and paprika. Cook for about 4-6 minutes, stirring frequently.
Step 6: Assemble the tacos and serve
Warm up the soft taco shells and fill with the Brussels sprouts and corn salsa, then serve.
- 2 tablespoons avocado oil, divided
- 3 cups corn
- 1 diced jalapeño
- 1 cup black beans
- 1 diced tomato
- ½ cup fresh cilantro
- ¼ cup diced red onion
- 1 diced avocado
- 4 tablespoons lime juice, divided
- 1 teaspoon salt, divided
- 4 cups shredded or shaved Brussels sprouts
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- ¼ teaspoon garlic granules
- ¼ teaspoon onion granules
- ¼ teaspoon oregano
- ¼ teaspoon paprika
- 12 soft taco shells
- Add 1 tablespoon of oil to a cast iron skillet over high heat.
- Add the corn and cook for about 10 minutes stirring frequently, until browned.
- Remove the corn from the skillet and add to a bowl along with the jalapeño, black beans, tomato, cilantro, red onion, avocado, 2 tablespoons lime juice, and ½ teaspoon salt.
- Add the remaining oil back to the same skillet used earlier and bring the heat to medium.
- Drop in the Brussels sprouts and the remaining lime juice, chili powder, cumin, remaining salt, garlic granules, onion granules, oregano, and paprika. Cook for about 4-6 minutes, stirring frequently.
- Warm up the soft taco shells and fill with the Brussels sprouts and corn salsa, then serve.
How do you prepare the Brussels sprouts if you don't buy them shredded?
If you can't find Brussels sprouts already shredded or you have a some whole ones already in your produce drawer, there are several methods you can employ to do the shredding yourself. Regardless of the method you go with, you'll want to start by cutting off the stubby end of each Brussels sprout. Also, go ahead and remove any loose or brown leaves.
The easiest way to achieve shredded Brussels sprouts at home is with a food processor using the grating blade, also known as a shredding disc. This is the flat, circular blade that fits tightly into the food processor bowl. Just drop the sprouts into the chute through the top, and let the food processor do the rest.
A mandoline will also do the job. Set the blade to ⅛-inch and begin shifting them one at time back and forth over the blade area. Be sure to wear a protective glove or use the food holder that will grip each Brussels sprout. If you don't have either of the above tools, then you can hand slice them with a sharp knife or use a box grater.
What are some other ways to serve the corn salsa?
The corn salsa is very versatile and once you know how to make it, you'll want to put it on everything. To start, it makes a great dip and is delicious served with any type of tortilla chips — especially these homemade chili time tortilla chips.
It works well with other types of tacos, stuffed inside of a burrito, or served with fajitas. It makes a great tostada, an enchilada topper, or a flauta dip.
The corn salsa also works well in the context of a big salad. Try mixing it in with quinoa, red pepper, and chopped romaine. Add it to a cucumber tomato salad, a grilled vegetable salad, or hearty kale salad. The spicy kick from the jalapeño and smokiness from the corn adds some pizzazz to an otherwise basic salad.
You can make stuffed peppers with it by adding it to hollowed out peppers and baking. Add it to pizza or individual naan pizzas. Stuff it into pita bread with fresh lettuce or add it to a steamy hot baked potato and top with sour cream.