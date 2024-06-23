Shredded Brussels Sprouts Tacos with Charred Corn Salsa Recipe

It's safe to say that tacos are always a good idea. Not only are tacos universally loved, but they're easy to customize — whether you're looking for something savory and meaty or veggie-loaded and plant-based, there's a taco out there for just about anyone. If you're looking to switch things up from traditional ground beef, chicken, or pork-based tacos, then this veggie-fied recipe is just the solution. Featuring shredded Brussels sprouts as the base and a charred corn salsa on top, these tacos still have that familiar heartiness that you'd hope for in such a dish, all while maintaining a vegan profile.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "This is one of my favorite recipes for busy weeknights. It's full of healthy ingredients for my family and takes less than 30 minutes to prepare." Plus, you'll likely have leftover corn salsa that you can repurpose for other uses — though we'll touch more on that later on.