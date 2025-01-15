What Is Taco Bell's Signature Bell Sauce, Really?

For as much as fast food establishments may be known for their famous culinary creations, many of them are just as well known for their sauces. McDonald's has its famous Big Mac sauce. Chick-fil-A has Chick-fil-A sauce, a local Virginia creation that grew into a nationwide offering. Even Arby's is known for its Arby's and Horsey Sauce.

Advertisement

Taco Bell is also known for its iconic sauce. Its signature Bell Sauce has been around for more than 60 years and pairs well with everything on the Taco Bell menu. The sauce is as old as the brand itself. Introduced in 1962, it has grown from two offerings to five, allowing spice enthusiasts of all kinds to find the perfect match for their Taco Bell favorites.

What's the secret behind Taco Bell's Bell Sauce? The restaurant itself says the sauce boils down to three key elements: Tomatoes, garlic, and mild red chilies. A closer look at the label reveals plenty more ingredients for flavor and preservation such as vinegar, sugar, and egg yolks. But the key three ingredients combine to give tacos, burritos, and other goodies a tomato-y, tangy, and slightly spicy sauce to pour over top.

Advertisement