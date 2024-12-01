3 Easy Ways To Seriously Spice Up Store-Bought Ranch

After delving into what made Taco Bell's ranch sauce better than the rest, we've honestly never looked at ranch the same again. Adding a spicy kick to ranch will revolutionize the way you approach your sauce game. The subtle hint of heat immediately followed by the cooling properties of the creamy dressing makes this dip perfect for everything from french fries to egg sandwiches. And making your own spicy ranch sauce is a great way to add some depth of flavor and moisture to any crispy, greasy dish.

The best thing about making your own spicy ranch sauce is that it's extremely easy to do. All you need is your hot sauce of choice and your favorite store-bought ranch, and you're ready to go. If you're not brand loyal, check out our store-bought ranch rankings — there were a lot of great options, but Trader Joe's Buttermilk Ranch Dressing took the top spot. Spicy ranch is a good recipe to experiment with, so we recommend trying out different versions of hot sauces until you find the best flavor combination. We listed a few of our winners below, but we highly encourage you to walk your own fiery path to tasty town.