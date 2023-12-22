The Best Type Of Tortilla To Hold Up Hearty Breakfast Tacos

Tacos, like sandwiches, are handheld meals that you can eat for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. While al pastor, carnitas, and fish tacos may be classic lunch and dinner offerings from your local street food cart or taqueria, breakfast tacos are in a class all their own. As opposed to a single guisado or stewed meat, breakfast tacos pack a tortilla with multiple hearty ingredients like eggs, cheese, potatoes, bacon, chorizo, and beans. Plus, you'll probably end up tacking on a drizzle of your favorite salsa and maybe the classic onion and cilantro garnish.

The best type of tortilla to hold up hearty breakfast tacos is the corn tortilla. They tend to be smaller than your average flour tortilla, but corn tortillas have the thickness, sturdiness, and flavor you need for the perfect breakfast taco. Furthermore, corn tortillas are the most authentic option as they are the base of most Mexican street tacos. Flour tortillas are a northern Mexican staple used to make quesadillas, burritos, fajitas, and, in some cases, tacos. While they crisp up nicely to contrast gooey cheese in a quesadilla, they're more likely to buckle under the weight of a multi–ingredient breakfast taco.

Corn tortillas have a much sturdier texture and come in various sizes and thicknesses. You'll find extra-thin, smaller, thicker "street taco," and super-soft corn tortilla varieties alongside their packaged flour tortilla counterparts. The savory earthiness of corn will also enhance and complement the spicy, zesty, and umami-rich Mexican flavors inherent in breakfast taco fillings.