Turn Basic Shredded Chicken Into A Flavorful Nacho Topping With One Easy Step
Poultry protein is hearty, lean, and incredibly useful. If you've got leftover shredded chicken or a hankering to try a viral chicken shredding hack using your stand mixer, there are a ton of easy shredded chicken recipes to whip up for dinner or an anytime snack. Using leftover chicken to make a hearty plate of nachos is the perfect way to create a shareable dish that can be tailored to suit the taste preferences of everyone around the table. For the ideal shredded chicken topping, you should toss the chicken in salsa first. This will bring a bold and flavorful addition to your plate.
Making your own fire-roasted salsa recipe is great for mixing up with shredded chicken to use on your nachos. If you're pressed for time or simply want to cut out some of the additional labor in the kitchen, there are also plenty of popular store-bought salsas that will do the trick. You can even taste-test a newer salsa like Cholula Original Salsa to determine what flavors will work best for your chicken nachos. From there, it's a matter of assembling your ingredients and a delicious plate of chicken nachos.
Tips for making the best chicken nachos
When it comes to creating the ultimate chicken nachos, it's important to have all the elements just right. Starting with the best brand of store-bought tortilla chips, it's also prudent to consider building your plate more outward and less upward for an optimal ratio of chip-to-topping coverage. Further, use pre-cooked shredded chicken and warm it up while tossing it with the salsa of your choosing to really infuse the flavors before you add it to your chips and cheese.
Take an easy baked nachos recipe, for example, and go from there. Using an ideal blend of cheese including cheddar and a pepper of Monterey Jack is a great pick for the best melty and gooey consistency. Canned nacho cheese also works if that's your preferred texture, but a shredded cheese blend is ideal for baking if that's how you're preparing your chicken nachos. Additions of pickled jalapeños, sliced avocado, and sour cream are all a great idea to pile on after the baking process. As long as you've thoughtfully selected your ingredients and prepared your shredded chicken with a hearty helping of salsa, your nachos are sure to be a hit.