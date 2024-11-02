Turn Basic Shredded Chicken Into A Flavorful Nacho Topping With One Easy Step

Poultry protein is hearty, lean, and incredibly useful. If you've got leftover shredded chicken or a hankering to try a viral chicken shredding hack using your stand mixer, there are a ton of easy shredded chicken recipes to whip up for dinner or an anytime snack. Using leftover chicken to make a hearty plate of nachos is the perfect way to create a shareable dish that can be tailored to suit the taste preferences of everyone around the table. For the ideal shredded chicken topping, you should toss the chicken in salsa first. This will bring a bold and flavorful addition to your plate.

Advertisement

Making your own fire-roasted salsa recipe is great for mixing up with shredded chicken to use on your nachos. If you're pressed for time or simply want to cut out some of the additional labor in the kitchen, there are also plenty of popular store-bought salsas that will do the trick. You can even taste-test a newer salsa like Cholula Original Salsa to determine what flavors will work best for your chicken nachos. From there, it's a matter of assembling your ingredients and a delicious plate of chicken nachos.