Use Up Leftover Shredded Chicken For A Hearty Plate Of Nachos

Need a little inspiration on what to do with the leftover chicken in your fridge? A filling plate of hearty nachos, featuring melted cheese and flavorful fixings like pico de gallo and guac is the answer. Better yet, anything works, from half a rotisserie chicken or last night's Tuscan Baked Chicken Breasts to Honey-Glazed Garlic Thighs; as long as you've got enough chicken to shred into pieces, you'll be able to turn this versatile sharing snack into a substantial weeknight meal.

To make a filling plate of shredded chicken nachos, simply spread your tortilla chips out on a sheet pan in a single layer and top with cheese (using a tray instead of a dish maximizes the ratio of chip to cheese, ensuring every crispy triangle is gooey with cheddar or Colby). Next, scatter over your chicken and bake in the oven until the cheese melts and the protein is warmed through. You might even like to add a can of black beans before you pop it in the oven for an extra layer of flavor and a further boost of filling protein, or sprinkle over taco seasoning, garlic powder, black salt, or paprika for a dash of spice and saltiness. Finally, top your hot nachos with fresh ingredients like guacamole, salsa, and coriander as well as pickled jalapeños, sour cream, and diced red onions. Crunchy add-ons such as sliced radish and scallions pair wonderfully with chicken as well, lending heaps of scrumptious texture just before you dig in.