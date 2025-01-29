10 Store-Bought Chipotle Sauce Brands, Ranked

A chipotle pepper is simple in definition, but complex in execution and flavor. A chipotle pepper is a jalapeno pepper left on the vine to ripen to a beautiful red color. It is then harvested, dried, and smoked. There is patience and time given to its evolution to produce its unique flavor. From its origins in Mexico, it is generally taken and incorporated into an adobo sauce, creating a smoky, savory sauce with a well-balanced heat.

Just looking at options in the grocery, it is easy to see the Americanization of chipotle sauce. Dispersed into different sections throughout a store, you will see variations of something creamy, aioli, salad dressings, and something that can be used as a sandwich spread. And that doesn't necessarily make it bad or wrong, especially if it elevates or honors the taste profile of the chipotle pepper.

A good chipotle sauce can offer many options for use across various dishes. It can enhance a seemingly normal item into something savory and delectable. It can offer a new twist to an old recipe. As a dipping, topping, sauce, or spread, chipotle sauce has numerous ways it can elevate your meal. But after tasting many of the available options, I can say with certainty this is not what I experienced.

