10 Store-Bought Chipotle Sauce Brands, Ranked
A chipotle pepper is simple in definition, but complex in execution and flavor. A chipotle pepper is a jalapeno pepper left on the vine to ripen to a beautiful red color. It is then harvested, dried, and smoked. There is patience and time given to its evolution to produce its unique flavor. From its origins in Mexico, it is generally taken and incorporated into an adobo sauce, creating a smoky, savory sauce with a well-balanced heat.
Just looking at options in the grocery, it is easy to see the Americanization of chipotle sauce. Dispersed into different sections throughout a store, you will see variations of something creamy, aioli, salad dressings, and something that can be used as a sandwich spread. And that doesn't necessarily make it bad or wrong, especially if it elevates or honors the taste profile of the chipotle pepper.
A good chipotle sauce can offer many options for use across various dishes. It can enhance a seemingly normal item into something savory and delectable. It can offer a new twist to an old recipe. As a dipping, topping, sauce, or spread, chipotle sauce has numerous ways it can elevate your meal. But after tasting many of the available options, I can say with certainty this is not what I experienced.
10. Ortega chipotle aioli sauce
I have used Ortega in the past and its spice packets have always served as something acceptable. Across the spectrum, this brand is known widely for its Mexican sauces, salsa, and spices. So, I never expected its chipotle aioli sauce to fall to the bottom of the list, possibly the middle, but definitely not dead last.
I was expecting something creamy with the same spice profiles generally offered. But what I got was tart, salty, and tasted highly of mayonnaise. There was a small amount of smoke and seasoning, but it was buried under a thick layer of a briny, oily taste and texture that was immediately nauseating. I am not certain what this should be categorized as, but it isn't anywhere near a chipotle or spicy aioli sauce.
9. Pace hot honey chipotle sauce
Pace is another brand that is commonly found in the Mexican aisle. And falling under the Pace brand, I felt this would be something that landed in the middle of the road as far as flavor.
A definitive pepper smell emanates from the sauce upon opening the bottle and the honey aroma is also present. I like a good hot honey sauce and was hopeful about this just on first impressions as this sauce was visibly darker than many of the others. Upon tasting it, however, I was struck how hard the flavor profiles clashed. There was no subtle mingling, the honey was at the forefront with an overpowering sweetness and a complete profile. Generally, when something has honey added, you will get a sense of sweetness. But with Pace's sauce, it was more of an assault.
Additionally, despite its advertised three-pepper level and "hot" description appearing numerous times on the label, there was no heat whatsoever. There is a smokiness, but no pepper flavor to be found. Just having used it on a plain cheese quesadilla, it did not work. And after just two bites, I was left to wonder exactly what it would work with. I still do not know.
8. Kraft chipotle aioli
As I did with all of the options, I closed my eyes and gently smelled Kraft's chipotle aioli to give me a hint of the possible flavors to come. What I was met with was the smell of mayonnaise. And just by the faint orange appearance of the sauce, I am assuming that is most likely the base used in this product. So, I can't say that I was surprised that it tasted just as it smelled.
There was a tang, a bit of vinegar, and even some smoke that came through in the flavor profile. It wasn't off-putting by any means. It just wasn't what I wanted or expected. It was honestly very benign and didn't have much to offer. I'm not sure it would add any taste elevation to any particular food. It certainly wouldn't add any chipotle flavor.
7. Guy Fieri's Flavortown kickin' chipotle sauce
Guy Fieri's sauce gave an immediate aroma of barbeque sauce, which I found a bit suspect. Visibly it offers the appearance of something tangy and spicy. There is a smokiness of the chipotle chili that does come through at first bite, followed quickly by a garlic flavor I wasn't expecting. This was accompanied by a tartness that hit the tongue too abruptly and made my mouth pucker. And it ended with a heat that left my lips and tongue burning far too long for the flavor not to be better. I can take the heat, but it needs to be worth it.
I was happy to have been able to at least catch a glimpse of the chipotle on my palate, but the scent and unusual spice pairings gave the overall flavor a strangeness that was unpleasing. As the name suggests, it definitely was kickin'. But not in a way that I would want to experience again.
6. Taco Bell creamy chipotle sauce
I cannot describe the smell of the Taco Bell creamy chipotle sauce any other way than very reminiscent of walking into a Taco Bell. All the smells that your brick-and-mortar Taco Bell has to offer came wafting out of the bottle. The flavor, on the other hand, is a bit more subtle.
While it is creamy and gives a rich impression, it took a few beats for any real taste to come through. There is a very small amount of spice, definitely some pepper, and an evenly balanced saltiness. I would imagine on a Taco Bell menu item that this sauce may be pleasing simply to some due to the creamy aspect. But alone, it is underwhelming.
5. Subway baja chipotle sauce
The Baja name is as close to Mexican as Subway came with its chipotle sauce. If I hadn't been given a name for it before tasting it, I would have taken it for what anyone would call a zesty ranch dressing. It is salty, tart, and sharp in all the ways a ranch dressing is and that is about it.
I can see this sauce having its place on Subway's menu with a specialty sandwich that offers flavorful, specialty ingredients that would fill out the flavor to completion. If I was wanting something to dip my fries into, this wouldn't be a bad option. It might be good to have alongside hot wings in place of ranch. It does carry a bit of the pepper taste. And it does hint at heat just enough to tease the tastebuds. So, as far as being a condiment in that respect, I can see reaching for this.
4. Kroger creamy agave & smoked chipotle taco sauce
Per the label, this is specifically a street taco sauce. So, I went in thinking it would be a one-hit wonder. I was intrigued by the agave and looked forward to having a hit of sweetness in the heat. But I didn't expect much from this.
The sweetness does hit right away but it is soft and lovely. There is a nice pepper taste that follows and just the right amount of subdued spiciness. The sweet heat of this sauce is well done. While subtle, the flavors I wanted were there — the pepper, the smoke, the spice, and a sharp tartness that knew its place at the back of the flavor line. I would definitely enjoy this on a street taco whether it be a shrimp, fish, beef, or chicken taco. And I did appreciate its nod to authenticity in spicing, albeit on the faint side.
3. Cholula chipotle hot sauce
I have to say with the Cholula I did expect some degree of authenticity with the flavor profile. The sauce is nice and dark, thick with visible spice. And I am so pleased to say it delivered in taste. A tart smokiness immediately hits the tongue as the other flavors seep in slowly through the mouth, ending with a nice heat. It was surprisingly not as hot as I thought it would be, which I was pleased with. I am not one to generally reach for a bottle of hot sauce.
It does feel like a concentrated version of a chipotle sauce with a little going a long way. The flavors are all present and accounted for and marry together without competition. This is the first hot sauce I can imagine dribbling a few drops on something I want to spice up. However, I wouldn't want to rely on it to be my primary flavor carrier.
2. Tabasco chipotle pepper sauce
As soon as this pepper sauce reaches the tip of the tongue, the signature Tabasco taste erupts tart and sharp. However, it is quickly followed by a nice balanced, savory flavor of pepper and smoke. The burn is low but not too slow. The roasted pepper flavor is abundantly rich. And the overall taste is very authentic to the essence of the chipotle pepper.
While not a fan of hot sauce, my mind surprisingly began wandering through my mental recipe book and imagining where this could be added. It would make a great flavor elevation to burgers, chicken marinades, ribs, and many recipes that would allow for some smoke and heat. While I have never been a Tabasco fan, I will be keeping this bottle around to find out everything it has to offer.
1. La Costeña chipotle sauce
Upon opening the can of this chipotle sauce, I instantly knew I had stumbled upon something different in the group. There was a visible texture to this sauce that was immediately appealing. Even just spooning it over the quesadilla, it looked far more appetizing than any of the other options.
Even better, the flavor was bold and full of smokey peppers. The aroma was rich and savory. And while the heat is a frontrunner in taste, it doesn't go too high, overpower, or linger too long. The tart of the vinegar is there but level and balanced. The flavor of tomato comes through adding a natural, vine-ripened sweetness. It is beautiful all around in both taste and texture.
La Costeña chipotle sauce is by no means a condiment, unlike its competitors. It is something from which meals are made. And the price makes it an easy commodity to grab on every trip to the grocery. It's something that could be used to create a savory beef stew, take spaghetti sauce to an entirely new level, add a whole different layer of flavor to chili, or enhance the profile of a bloody Mary at brunch. Alone as a sauce or used as a recipe addition, this is a delightful item I highly recommend keeping on hand.
Methodology
With chipotle sauce having such a rich flavor profile on its own, I chose to try each of these paired on top of a mild cheese quesadilla to pinpoint every sour, salty, smoky, sweet, and savory note I was looking for. I used unsalted crackers and soda water to completely cleanse the palate between tastings and time was added where needed to let heat and spice fade.
While I knew to expect different variations and executions of this sauce, I still held high that the flavor of the chipotle pepper should be there in some respect. Additionally, I felt that the chipotle sauce can be added used to various foods, dishes, and recipes. I didn't go in with extremely high standards of that variety but was left disappointed at the performance of most of these sauces.
The sauces that did make it to the top of the list had no real competition but each other. And to each of them, they would make a nice addition to any menu in their own way. La Costeña however is something I immediately stored in my refrigerator and used that night in and on top of a meatloaf. And I can say, it is something I will make again. I also feel a few other recipes I have will be getting an upgrade in the near future with this new discovery. And I would invite you to do the same. I don't think you'll be disappointed.