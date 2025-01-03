These 13 Unexpected Ingredients Take Your Spaghetti Sauce To The Next Level

A simple and satisfying spaghetti dinner is perhaps a staple in your household, and you might think you've got your sauce recipe perfected. After all, the basic spaghetti sauce formula is pretty much the same wherever you look – tomatoes, garlic, onions, and maybe a sprinkle of herbs. And, while there's nothing wrong with a classic marinara, what if you could dramatically elevate your sauce with a few simple additions? There are so many ways to deepen the flavor, balance acidity, or add a splash of extra umami goodness. Little creativity can transform your spaghetti sauce into a standout accompaniment to your pasta.

Many of these game-changing add-ins are likely already in your kitchen, and you've probably never considered them to be a worthy spaghetti sauce ingredient. Sure, the idea of adding a dash of lemon juice or soy sauce is easy enough to get your head around, but how about cocoa powder or coffee? They may sound questionable, but these simple additions can unlock layers of flavor you never knew your sauce was missing. So, let's take a look at some of the most unexpected and revolutionary ingredients that will supercharge your next batch of spaghetti sauce and change the way you make this dish forever.