Canned Chipotles In Adobo Sauce Is Your Key For More Vibrant Mayo
Mayonnaise is a great condiment — not only does it make burgers and sandwiches even more delicious but it can be used to crisp up the exterior of a grilled cheese or add to a batch of coleslaw. However, if you're using it solely as a condiment, then you may sometimes wish that it was just a bit more exciting. An easy solution to this? Canned chipotles in adobo sauce.
In Tasting Table's recipe for smoky chipotle burgers developed by Michelle McGlinn, we create our own chipotle mayo to make the dish more vibrant and flavorful. The chipotle peppers are dried and stored in adobo sauce to infuse extra flavor. For anyone unfamiliar, adobo sauce is a spicy paste used in Mexican cuisine, typically made from ground chiles and herbs. While the chipotle peppers themselves are chopped up and included in the burger mix, it's the adobo sauce that we use to create the chipotle mayo.
All you have to do is mix together the adobo sauce and mayonnaise as well as a little bit of salt — it's so simple and quick that you'll be done in just a couple of minutes. However, if you're someone who loves spice, then there is a way to further turn up the heat: Chop up a chile and mix it into the sauce. If you want it to be completely smooth (without those small bits of chile), you can always add the mixture to a food processor for a quick blend.
Elevate all your favorite recipes with spicy chipotle mayo
Homemade chipotle mayo is the perfect addition to any sandwich or burger that needs an upgrade. Just like we used it to complement chipotle chile-infused burger patties, you can simply use the sauce to bring some heat to any burger recipe — for example, an elevated batch of sheet pan sliders. The same goes for sandwiches — add it to a turkey club or a roasted caprese. There's also our sweet heat BLT, which is already upgraded using hot honey; for a different take on "sweet heat," replace the garlic aioli from the recipe with this chipotle mayo, then use regular honey.
You can also use the chipotle mayo to upgrade citrusy fish tacos, blackened shrimp burritos, or even to drizzle over a shredded chicken quesadilla. It can also be drizzled over a grain bowl — such as the grilled Greek chicken grain bowl or the California avocado grain bowl — to make a healthy meal a bit more enticing. Finally, the chipotle mayo is so delicious that you can simply use it as a dipping sauce. Pair it with air fryer French fries, chips, or even veggies.