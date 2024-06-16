Canned Chipotles In Adobo Sauce Is Your Key For More Vibrant Mayo

Mayonnaise is a great condiment — not only does it make burgers and sandwiches even more delicious but it can be used to crisp up the exterior of a grilled cheese or add to a batch of coleslaw. However, if you're using it solely as a condiment, then you may sometimes wish that it was just a bit more exciting. An easy solution to this? Canned chipotles in adobo sauce.

In Tasting Table's recipe for smoky chipotle burgers developed by Michelle McGlinn, we create our own chipotle mayo to make the dish more vibrant and flavorful. The chipotle peppers are dried and stored in adobo sauce to infuse extra flavor. For anyone unfamiliar, adobo sauce is a spicy paste used in Mexican cuisine, typically made from ground chiles and herbs. While the chipotle peppers themselves are chopped up and included in the burger mix, it's the adobo sauce that we use to create the chipotle mayo.

All you have to do is mix together the adobo sauce and mayonnaise as well as a little bit of salt — it's so simple and quick that you'll be done in just a couple of minutes. However, if you're someone who loves spice, then there is a way to further turn up the heat: Chop up a chile and mix it into the sauce. If you want it to be completely smooth (without those small bits of chile), you can always add the mixture to a food processor for a quick blend.