Blackened Shrimp Burritos Recipe

There's something about burritos that people just love. Combining warm rice, fillings of meat, fish, or beans, and cheesy, creamy, and tangy ingredients that complete the whole results in a hearty, filing, and delicious meal that we've been reaching for since they first appeared on a Los Angeles restaurant menu in the 1930s. While their popularity has soared in the US, these modern burritos differ from the originals served in Mexico.

It's easy to customize a burrito to our tastes since they contain many separate ingredients that are rolled up in a tortilla at the end. Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for a blackened shrimp burrito that brings several delicious ingredients together for a tasty and satisfying whole. Blackened shrimp are packed with flavor from the Cajun-inspired spice coating, and cilantro-lime rice provides another layer of bright and herby flavor. Warm Monterey Jack and queso fresco cheeses, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream are rolled up with the shrimp and rice for a singular taste experience.

This recipe takes about an hour to make, plus the time to chop and shred some of the ingredients, but if you make the rice and marinate the shrimp ahead of time, it will cook up quickly and can be enjoyed even on busier days. Whether you impress your friends with restaurant-quality burritos or keep them for yourself, you won't be disappointed.