The One Ingredient Your Bloody Mary Is Missing Is Already In Your Spice Cabinet

Everyone from Ernest Hemingway to the bartender at your favorite dive has their own take on the bloody mary cocktail. According to legend, Hemingway liked to make the drink in bulk with a pint of vodka and tomato juice, one tablespoon Worcestershire sauce, and some fresh lime juice. Some swear by infusing their vodka with horseradish or pickles, while others are interested in out-garnishing the brunch spot down the street. We spoke with Molly Horn, who is the chief mixologist and spirits educator at Total Wine & More, to get her expert input on what makes a uniquely delicious bloody mary cocktail.

According to Horn, you don't need to get too fancy with full-on burger sliders or candied maple bacon to make a respectable Bloody Mary. "I am a huge proponent of adding a pinch of cumin to your bloody [mary] — it really ties all the other flavors together and adds a certain je ne sais quoi that I have found unanimously enjoyable," Horn tells us. Adding cumin is a great move, considering this member of the parsley family has hints of citrus as well as earthy, warm flavors that are typically paired with rustic veggie dishes.