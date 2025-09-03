12 Discontinued Fast Food Items That Actually Made A Comeback

There's nothing like a discontinued favorite fast food item to bring on the cravings, but sometimes they end up making a surprise comeback and making your whole year. The good news is that many discontinued items that have been gone for decades are finally making menu reappearances as more chains realize it's a good way to get customers in the door. However, the bad news is that they're not always back to stay.

The majority of the items on our list first appeared on menus in the last century, in either the 1970s, 1980s, or 1990s. So, for many customers, these discontinued fast food items represent tastes of childhood and happy memories with family and friends. Three on our list were gone for nearly 20 years before their return. Meanwhile, another item that had been around since the 1980s caused such a fan uproar when the chain announced it was going to be discontinued that it returned before its official discontinuation date.

Interestingly, only a few comeback items landed back on the permanent menu after their return, with limited returns being a trendy marketing play for fast food chains these days. However, when comeback items do really well, they tend to stay longer or make multiple comebacks. When you take a look at our list of discontinued fast food items that made a comeback, you'll likely see a few favorites — as well as a few you might want to try for the first time and see what all the fuss is about.