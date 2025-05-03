5 Discontinued McDonald's Sauces We Seriously Miss

McDonald's is always ready to jump on a Disney campaign, and when "Mulan" came out in 1998, the chain was quick to it with a Szechuan dipping sauce. It was advertised as a chicken nugget pairing, but it tasted good with practically anything, deep-fried or otherwise. The sweet and tangy flavor profile was a big change from McDonald's American standards like ketchup and honey mustard, with notes of garlic, chili, and soy sauce.

While not exactly Szechuan in style — it was missing the signature mouth-numbing Sichuan peppercorns — the sauce was zesty and delicious with a subtle yet exciting hint of spice. The Szechuan Sauce seemed to only last as long as the "Mulan" hype and quietly disappeared soon after. It was seemingly enjoyed at the time of release, but it wasn't until a pop culture reference years later that folks started begging for its return.

The McDonald's Szechuan Sauce fandom had a resurgence in 2017 when Rick Sanchez of Adult Swim's "Rick and Morty" was willing to travel through space and time to recover just a taste of the coveted sauce. Rick's Szechuan Sauce obsession helped it reach a new level of cult following, and McDonald's figured, hey, why not take this free marketing opportunity and run with it? After aggressive campaigning from followers, McDonald's finally brought the fan-favorite Szechuan Sauce back in 2017 – and again, briefly, in 2018 and 2022.