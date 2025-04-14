Everything That Was On Taco Bell's Opening Day 1962 Menu

Taco Bell has been a staple of American fast food since it first opened its doors in the 60's. The California-based restaurant was started by Glen Bell, who was inspired by the Mitla Cafe to create his own version of a crunchy taco in 1951. It took a while for this idea to come to full fruition, and Taco Bell ended up being his third attempt at creating a successful taco restaurant chain. The first two attempts included the precursor stores Bell's Drive-In and Taco Tia, two restaurants he founded in the San Bernardino area. Finally, Downey, California became the home of Taco Bell's first location in 1962.

Two years later, the fist franchisee, a retired L.A. policeman named Kermit Becky opened the second Taco Bell in Torrance, California. By 1967, Taco Bell had 100 locations. When it went public just three years later, there were already a total of 325 restaurants! Today, Taco Bell boasts 8,097 locations in the United States alone, some of which are pretty unique, and some even sport avant-garde aesthetics.

Taco Bell's menu has changed many times over the years, giving fans even more to love about the restaurant. 2004 was a seminal year for Taco Bell, as it introduced the Mountain Dew Baja Blast, changing the soda game forever. When Taco Bell first arrived though, the menu was just five items long. For just 19 cents each, Taco Bell's original menu offered frijoles, tostados, chili burgers, burritos, and tacos.