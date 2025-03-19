The 4 Coolest Taco Bell Locations In The US

Ever since Taco Bell rescued its original 1962 store from demolition in 2015, it became clear that fans loved the nostalgia of numero uno's mission-style architecture and overall vibe. Fast forward 10 years, and the brand keeps rolling forward with what it calls the most innovative Taco Bell restaurant designs yet. In 2024 alone, the company opened 347 gross-new locations around the world, with no apparent end in sight. New concepts are definitely roaring to the forefront of the chain's future, but some of the coolest Taco Bell locations in the U.S. are already up and running.

Ordinary Taco Bell drive-thru stores aren't likely to disappear, as they're the bread-and-butter of the chain's lasting appeal. But newer Taco Bell "concept" restaurants are just icing on the cake — or on the churro, as the case may be. This array of specialty niches carries appeal for loyal Bell fans and newbies alike.

Here's a look at some of those stores, most of which perch in wish-list, travel-friendly locations. These four eateries represent new or expanding Taco Bell concept stores: two Taco Bell Cantinas, a Live Más Café, and a Taco Bell Defy. The most recognizable one to date is a massive, architecturally striking, beachfront restaurant teaming with surfers from around the world, plus an on-the-sand view of that quintessential California lifestyle.