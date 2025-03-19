The 4 Coolest Taco Bell Locations In The US
Ever since Taco Bell rescued its original 1962 store from demolition in 2015, it became clear that fans loved the nostalgia of numero uno's mission-style architecture and overall vibe. Fast forward 10 years, and the brand keeps rolling forward with what it calls the most innovative Taco Bell restaurant designs yet. In 2024 alone, the company opened 347 gross-new locations around the world, with no apparent end in sight. New concepts are definitely roaring to the forefront of the chain's future, but some of the coolest Taco Bell locations in the U.S. are already up and running.
Ordinary Taco Bell drive-thru stores aren't likely to disappear, as they're the bread-and-butter of the chain's lasting appeal. But newer Taco Bell "concept" restaurants are just icing on the cake — or on the churro, as the case may be. This array of specialty niches carries appeal for loyal Bell fans and newbies alike.
Here's a look at some of those stores, most of which perch in wish-list, travel-friendly locations. These four eateries represent new or expanding Taco Bell concept stores: two Taco Bell Cantinas, a Live Más Café, and a Taco Bell Defy. The most recognizable one to date is a massive, architecturally striking, beachfront restaurant teaming with surfers from around the world, plus an on-the-sand view of that quintessential California lifestyle.
Taco Bell Cantina, Las Vegas strip
The Strip in Las Vegas blazes loudly and brightly, including glitzy buildings, endless dazzling lights, and weddings galore. It's hard to imagine a typical, humble, Taco Bell restaurant finding its footing in that scenario, but this one is no wallflower. The Taco Bell Cantina on South Las Vegas Boulevard holds many of the famous Vegas attributes and then some. So get ready for one of the country's most unusual taco-feasting destinations.
The Vegas store on The Strip is part of the Taco Bell Cantina collection. That means it serves alcohol, which is a big plus for its party-town spot. Upon entering this way-cool two-story Taco Bell, you'll be enveloped into a soaring center atrium with pumping dance-style music, neon lights, and modern abstract art. Decorative ceiling panels and wall murals highlight local artists such as Aniko Doman, while more than a dozen digital screens feature everything from sports to entertainment, music videos, and more. There's an open kitchen, community-style eating areas, and a Freeze Wall for creating your own custom cocktail flavors and spirits.
Then there's the Taco Bell wedding chapel perched above it all. Located on the second floor, countless couples say "I do" with a backdrop of the Taco Bell logo reimagined as wedding bells. Quirky touches include a Taco Bell Sauce Packet bouquet, sauce-packet garters and bowties, a Cinnabon wedding cake, and wedding swag galore. Reception space lets 25 guests join in the fun.
Taco Bell Cantina, Pacifica, CA
Taco Bell Pacifica is perhaps one of the most well-known of the chain's eclectic locations, repurposed in 2019 as a Taco Bell Cantina. It immediately stands out architecturally for what's been called a modernist 1960's persona, clad in washed-style wood panels appropriate for the beachside, sandy-toes location. Surfer culture sets the casual tone here, and there's even dedicated "parking spots" for surfboards, plus an outdoor walkup window so surfers can fuel up during wave-breaks.
An outdoor patio provides sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean for the simple price of a Taco Bell meal. Guests enjoy a contemporary indoor-outdoor fireplace that opens to both the patio and the inside. Tapping into regional culture, the indoor seating area features a mural by Nora Bruhn, a street artist from San Francisco. Vibrant ceiling tiles, hot-sauce art, sleek exposed beams, beachy turquoise colors, and numerous beach-view windows make this feel like a real vacation, even if only for a couple of hours. It's often called the most beautiful Taco Bell location, while Tasting Table places it on our list of the 14 most interesting fast food locations in the world.
Boozy drinks at this Taco Bell Cantina location match the cool-California beach style, with bright colors and names like Cantina Margarita, Mountain Dew Baja Blast, and a Sangria option. And they're not push-button generic drinks; you can customize them with your choice of tequila or vodka, in top-shelf options if desired. If you've even been to other Cantina locations, you'll recognize the giant green shareable cups designed in Fat Tuesday style.
Taco Bell Live Mas Cafe, San Diego
Live Más Café is one of Taco Bell's newest concept collections, launching with a cool, modern, lavender-washed store in San Diego. Taco Bell Live Más Cafés shine the spotlight on beverages, but not the standard soda-fountain drinks of fast-food yesteryear. The chain dipped its toes into the liquid-forward restaurant world in 2023 with the introduction of Churro Chillers and Coffee Chillers, sporting flavors such as Mexican Chocolate, Spiced Vanilla, and Caramel Churro. You'll find some of those same original test drinks now in the cafes, plus a lot more.
In line with the sleek decor, drinks at Live Más Café are trendy, creative, and customizable at in-store kiosks. Customers can enjoy chilly, fruity, green tea-based Agua Refrescas complete with fresh fruit chunks, or they can go for milkshakes, Limonada Iced Tea, or Cinnabon and Vanilla Crema drinks in both hot and cold versions. Milkshakes keep the little ones happy, while creamy-dreamy drinks like the MTN DEW Baja Blast Dream Freeze amp up the fun on hot summer days. A collaboration with Beekeeper Coffee brings cold-brew coffee options and the exclusive Beekeeper Coffee Horchata Latte.
Standard and new Taco Bell food is still a core part of these cafes, evidenced by new menu reveals and tastings at a live concept-reveal party in New York City. Billed as an annual event, Live Más Live 2025 brought together everyday Taco Bell fans and famous performers such as Ashley Park for music, product announcements, and fashion-designer merch.
Taco Bell Brooklyn Park, MN
Another modern twist on Taco Bell architecture and overall vibes showcases a concept known as Taco Bell Defy. At the two-story Taco Bell building in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, it's all about cool design features and avant-garde technology. Particularly impressive is the well-touted four-lane drive-thru lanes, which aim to deliver food from the kitchen within two minutes using a high-tech vertical lift.
Other technology-driven features include mobile QR codes, digital check-screens, and new video and audio technology. It's designed to be a contactless-only way to get your Taco Bell fix. However, for those preferring an old school drive-thru experience, one of the four lanes is dedicated to keeping that simple nostalgia alive.
The modern purple and gray edifice appears, at first glance, to be a large, spacious Taco Bell dining room, but be aware: There's no indoor eating space. That huge second story instead houses the Defy kitchen and employees only, who send down your food in a jiffy, including all of the Taco Bell classics, plus newer menu items. You can also order from the Cantina chicken menu and the Cravings value menu. All in all, the sleek design aesthetic and highly functional technology at Brooklyn Park's Edinburg Center store make it one of the chain's coolest locations in the United States.