12 Perfect Wine Pairings For Taco Night

Simply put, tacos are one of the greatest foods around. So why not pair them with one of the greatest bevis around? Enter: wine. While a beer-taco combo might be more prevalent in a lot of circles, a wine and taco pairing can be just as delicious. It offers up some really nuanced flavor profiles that play well into a wide variety of tacos we all know and love. Mixing it up from that Pacifico or margarita brings a whole new world of flavors and mouthfeels to the pairing that can soften the spice in a taco or add a refreshing edge through brilliantly acidic bubbles.

Now that we've established tacos should absolutely be hanging out with wine, pairing what with what is the part that takes a little bit of thought. There are so many grapes and wine styles that it can be overwhelming when thinking about how to pair them, so I've done the hard work for you and paired several wines with tacos based on my own culinary research and background as a sommelier. Needless to say, I love tacos of all kinds and have a continuous supply of bottles cycling through the house.

When it comes to pairing rules, well, I don't really like rules. But sometimes I find like goes with like, while other times the contrast of flavors between a taco and wine profile can really enhance each and make for a more compelling pairing. From fish tacos to barbacoa, we've got you and your wine and taco pairings covered — so you can focus on the eating and drinking part. These combinations are lively and balanced, bringing out the best of every sip and bite.